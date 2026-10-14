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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
Oct 14

This CCC Climate looter Nigel Topping is obviously a spineless profiteering Useful Idiot for the UN scammers.

- Don’t be a Useful Idiot

https://fournier.substack.com/p/dont-be-a-useful-idiot

Karma awaits him:

https://fournier.substack.com/i/201119091/karma

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Elaine Seinfeld's avatar
Elaine Seinfeld
Oct 14

time to RAID THE PLACE and dispatch the "employees"...

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