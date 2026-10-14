First, what is the CCC?

From Brave AI:

“The Climate Change Committee (CCC) is led by Chair Nigel Topping and Chief Executive Emma Pinchbeck. The committee consists of two distinct bodies: the main Committee on mitigation and the Adaptation Committee.

Main Committee Members

The current members of the main committee include Keith Bell, Laura Díaz Anadón, Piers Forster, Steven Fries, Andrew Jordan, Emily Norton, and Swenja Surminski.

Adaptation Committee Members

The Adaptation Committee is chaired by Baroness Brown and includes members Ian Dickie, Chris Evans, Hayley Fowler, Michael Keil, and Marina Romanello.

Its core mission is to provide evidence-based, long-term advice on emissions targets and carbon budgets while monitoring and reporting to Parliament on progress made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate impacts.

Key functions include:

Advising the government on setting and meeting five-year carbon budgets necessary to achieve the legal Net Zero target by 2050.

Producing annual reports to Parliament on the UK’s progress in reducing emissions and biennial reports on progress in adapting to climate change.

Conducting independent assessments of UK climate risks every five years to inform government adaptation strategies.

Offering impartial scrutiny and expert analysis to ensure climate policy remains consistent with the latest scientific evidence and holds the government accountable.

The entire premise of the Committee is based on fraud. THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS and zero need to control or limit co2 emissions.

CO2 IS PLANT FOOD.

CO2 + H20 + sunlight(photosynthesis) = LIFE

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID’d/injected)

From Here:

Minister’s Heathrow climate claim implies cull of every cow in Britain

“Piers Forster, a member of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), which advises the Government, said on Tuesday that almost all of the national herd would have to be eliminated to make the airport’s proposed expansion climate neutral in future.

The CCC has previously said that the runway could still be compatible with net zero if more stringent measures were put in place before planning consent was granted.

Mr Forster told MPs that should include the introduction of a “polluter pays” mechanism that would require aviation to carry the cost of its carbon footprint, with the money raised ploughed back into boosting production of sustainable aviation fuel.

The quango has said the strategy would also seek to diminish demand 25pc by pricing some people out of travelling, with the cost of flights to Europe for a family of four jumping by £600.”

Who is this muppet and what right does he have to set taxation policies and policies on livestock – food and transportation- for the British public???

Who is Piers Forster?

“Piers Forster is a British climate scientist and Professor of Physical Climate Change at the University of Leeds, where he also serves as the Director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures. A physicist by training with a PhD from the University of Reading, his research primarily focuses on radiative forcing, climate sensitivity, and quantifying human causes of climate change.

Forster is a highly cited academic who has played significant roles in authoring multiple Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, including serving as a Lead Author for the Fourth and Fifth Assessment Reports and a Co-ordinating Lead Author for the Sixth. He also led the international effort to annually update the Indicators of Global Climate Change.

In addition to his academic work, Forster served as the Interim Chair of the UK Climate Change Committee from 2023 to 2025, advising the government on decarbonization strategies and carbon budgets. He was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2026 New Year Honours for services to tackling climate change and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in May 2026.

A complete fanatic, feeding at the trough of the Climate scam all the way up to the UN body- the IPCC.

I have an idea for the CCC why doesn’t it suggest NATIONALIZING the wind farms and solar panel plantations with the aim of supplying FREE electricity to UK households instead of simply raising the price via the ‘price cap’.!

After all we are drowning in the propaganda that wind farms such as Dogger Bank will generate sufficient electricity to power 6 million homes- but at an exorbitant price - with interconnectors to Holland able to siphon off the power in order to stabilise supply and demand!

There are 30 million homes in the UK, the claim-per Brave AI:

“The UK’s wind farms are currently capable of supplying power to more than 26 million homes annually, based on an operational installed capacity of approximately 30–32 gigawatts (GW).

Make the electricity FREE and there might be less economic pain and poverty in the Uk and people might actually get behind the ‘net zero’ measures!

Otherwise what is the point? The massive annual subsidies to the ‘renewables sector would be revealed were the nationalisation to occur revealing the entire SCAM!

By the way how much of the decimation of the UK’s bird population is due to the building od onshore and offshore wind farms (and fish stocks?)

UK bird populations hit record low, data shows

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