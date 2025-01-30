From here:

Live updates: American Airlines plane crash near Washington, DC; Reagan National Airport takeoffs and landings halted | CNN

“• A passenger aircraft collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, DC, as it approached the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and defense officials.

• There are no confirmed casualties at this time, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

• The plane was American Airlines Flight 5342, which departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to flight officials. The White House confirmed a military helicopter was involved in the incident.

• All takeoffs and landings have been halted at Reagan National Airport, and “emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open,” Reagan National Airport said in a post on X.”

