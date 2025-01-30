From here:
Live updates: American Airlines plane crash near Washington, DC; Reagan National Airport takeoffs and landings halted | CNN
“• A passenger aircraft collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, DC, as it approached the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and defense officials.
• There are no confirmed casualties at this time, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
• The plane was American Airlines Flight 5342, which departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to flight officials. The White House confirmed a military helicopter was involved in the incident.
• All takeoffs and landings have been halted at Reagan National Airport, and “emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open,” Reagan National Airport said in a post on X.”
Onwards!
This is the best analysis I have seen by far from a trained observer:
I’ve watched this video now at least 15 times to study it. As a pilot, I don’t understand what another aircraft was doing crossing the flight path a runway. I’ve flown over active runways by crossing the center where there was no factor on approach or departure. This is a common practice as instructed by ATC.
This helicopter had full collision warning equipment, was lower than the CRJ and didn’t have the obstruction of millions of lights on the ground. The CRJ was visible from 10 0’clock high up to the collision. Further, if you watch the helo, its altitude seems to waiver, descending and ascending as though it was homing in on the aircraft. It acted like a drone. Watch the video carefully and use the tops of the buildings and structures as a baseline.
I read that the helicopter was moving at 146mph. Airspeed or ground speed is irrelevant at this point. The max speed is 176mph. Most military helicopter move much slower in routine travel and slower over populated areas. This one appeared to have accelerated in the final seconds.
Something smells off here. These two types of aircraft colliding does not track!