A plug for a British YouTube channel “Plank of the week” the on=going, inexorable decline of the UK into a turd world shit hole – courtesy of the virtue signalling, “woke” cowardice of politicians
From this 50-minute video:
'Lawless' Notting Hill vs 'Dictator' Keir Starmer | Plank Of The Week With Mike Graham | 30-Aug-24 (youtube.com)
Ordinary people, with ordinary common-sense views – with good and bad points of view (mostly good).
You will hear how the UK prison system has a hundred “vacancies” and so the police have been told not to “book him, Danno” – just in the last year - because there is no room at the inn – resulting in 147,000 sexual offences and violent crimes gig unprosecuted if the criminal “apologises” – and how some moronic man of the cloth thinks the earth can’t breathe (trying to kindle some sort of reaction to a parallel with George Floyd). – how 6,000 police were deployed during the Notting Hill Carnival last “bank holiday” weekend - I actually live in a street where the carnival passes and “block partis” f mostly black youth come from all over the country to party, it was a lot better than last year , the huge throbbing bass driven “black” music stopped at midnight after a murder, rather than at 6 am like last year – plus comments on the scourge of knife crime which one of the two Australian women on the panel, managed to get a two minute response time after being chased by a man with a knife and so on and so forth!
Here is the write up under the video:
“Mike Graham picks the planks with our panel, Peter Bleksley, Samara Gill, Howard Cox and Maddie Hale.
· 00:00 Lawless Notting Hill Carnival ends in carnage with 349 arrests
· 07:05 BBC blows £600,000 on lawyers to keep Michael Bashir scandal under wraps
· 10:40 Keir Starmer caught in scandal after receiving £18,000 for clothes and glasses
· 15:10 Church of England gives parishioners blankets instead of heating
· 18:00 Knife and sex offenders to escape prosecution if they say ‘sorry’
· 25:45 Cycling race struggles with Wales’ 20mph speed limit
· 29:22 NASA's 'white supremacy' training video goes viral
· 33:37 Paralympic star Tanni Grey-Thompson forced to ‘crawl off’ train
· 38:14 Mark Zuckerberg pressured by Joe Biden to ‘censor’ Americans
· 44:42 Lorraine Kelly says ‘Brexit’ ruined her holiday “
You should note that the English panellists “speak like what” the vast majority of the English speak like – you will normally only get the plummy accents of the top 1% of the country on UK television and social media podcasts! Different parts of the country have distinct accents, unique to that part of the country – the top 1% have an accent unique to the top 1%!.
Onwards!!!
Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan