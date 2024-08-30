From this 50-minute video:

'Lawless' Notting Hill vs 'Dictator' Keir Starmer | Plank Of The Week With Mike Graham | 30-Aug-24 (youtube.com)

Ordinary people, with ordinary common-sense views – with good and bad points of view (mostly good).

You will hear how the UK prison system has a hundred “vacancies” and so the police have been told not to “book him, Danno” – just in the last year - because there is no room at the inn – resulting in 147,000 sexual offences and violent crimes gig unprosecuted if the criminal “apologises” – and how some moronic man of the cloth thinks the earth can’t breathe (trying to kindle some sort of reaction to a parallel with George Floyd). – how 6,000 police were deployed during the Notting Hill Carnival last “bank holiday” weekend - I actually live in a street where the carnival passes and “block partis” f mostly black youth come from all over the country to party, it was a lot better than last year , the huge throbbing bass driven “black” music stopped at midnight after a murder, rather than at 6 am like last year – plus comments on the scourge of knife crime which one of the two Australian women on the panel, managed to get a two minute response time after being chased by a man with a knife and so on and so forth!

Here is the write up under the video:

“Mike Graham picks the planks with our panel, Peter Bleksley, Samara Gill, Howard Cox and Maddie Hale.

· 00:00 Lawless Notting Hill Carnival ends in carnage with 349 arrests · 07:05 BBC blows £600,000 on lawyers to keep Michael Bashir scandal under wraps · 10:40 Keir Starmer caught in scandal after receiving £18,000 for clothes and glasses · 15:10 Church of England gives parishioners blankets instead of heating · 18:00 Knife and sex offenders to escape prosecution if they say ‘sorry’ · 25:45 Cycling race struggles with Wales’ 20mph speed limit · 29:22 NASA's 'white supremacy' training video goes viral · 33:37 Paralympic star Tanni Grey-Thompson forced to ‘crawl off’ train · 38:14 Mark Zuckerberg pressured by Joe Biden to ‘censor’ Americans · 44:42 Lorraine Kelly says ‘Brexit’ ruined her holiday “

You should note that the English panellists “speak like what” the vast majority of the English speak like – you will normally only get the plummy accents of the top 1% of the country on UK television and social media podcasts! Different parts of the country have distinct accents, unique to that part of the country – the top 1% have an accent unique to the top 1%!.

Onwards!!!

