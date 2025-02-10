From Brave AI:

“US Treasury Department Audits

The United States Department of the Treasury is audited by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) within the Treasury Department. The OIG conducts independent audits, investigations, and reviews to help the Treasury Department improve its programs and operations, promote economy, efficiency, and effectiveness, and prevent and detect fraud and abuse.

The OIG's Office of Audit performs engagements designed to promote economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in Treasury’s programs and operations and to detect fraud, waste, and abuse.3 This office is subject to a peer review at least once every three years to ensure the quality and reliability of its audits.”

https://oig.treasury.gov/system/files/2024-12/Report-is-undergoing-a-508-Compliance-Review_0.pdf

The last audit report has this status:

“Report is undergoing a 508 compliance review.”

“A 508 compliance review is an evaluation process to ensure that electronic and information technology (EIT) used by federal agencies is accessible to people with disabilities. This review checks if the technology conforms to the standards set by Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which was amended in 1998 to include web accessibility standards.”

Presumably disabled folk that have the highest security clearance in the USA!

“The review typically involves testing websites, software applications, electronic documents, multimedia, and other digital content to ensure they meet the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Level AA standards.245 This includes ensuring compatibility with assistive technologies like screen readers and supporting keyboard navigation for users who cannot use a mouse.

Federal agencies and organizations that receive federal funding are required to conduct these reviews to comply with Section 508. Non-compliance can result in legal consequences, including lawsuits and fines.

Looks like the Senate must approve the appointment of some Inspectors General.

“Inspectors General (IGs) can be appointed in separate ways depending on their jurisdiction. For Cabinet-level agencies, IGs are appointed by the President of the United States and must be confirmed by the Senate.”

Treasury would be a cabinet level appointment.

“The Inspector General reports to the Secretary of the Treasury through the Deputy Secretary and provides the Secretary with independent and objective reviews of the department's operations.”

“The position of Treasury Inspector General is vacant. In the interim, Deputy Inspector General Loren Sciurba is exercising the delegated duties of that position. He was an attorney for the Postal Service OIG from 2000 to 2009 when he joined the Treasury OIG Office of Counsel. Loren is a graduate of George Mason University and the George Washington University School of Law, and a member of the Maryland Bar. “

Now, I wonder what would happen if Mush was made interim head of the Office of Inspector General and/or the Head of the Office of Audit???

Lord knows, given what Musk has found so far, the OIG and the Office of Audit have failed miserably!

Here’s an article that goes into the outrage caused by a judge allowing fraud and preventing its prevention/investigation.

Elon Musk Proposes Plan to Address Activist Judges – Daily Presser

“The ruling has sparked a debate about the role of the judiciary in financial oversight. Critics argue for a reevaluation of how such decisions are made. The effectiveness of the government’s financial management is now under scrutiny.”

Onwards!!!