HUGE WIN for right-wing party in Austrian election (petersweden.org)

I won’t cut and paste it all, but this sounds like the “Honk, honk” movement is (Canadian) trucking on!

Every movement starts with a small step or a convoy – God bless those truckers!

“Last year Geert Wilders caused a political earthquake when he won the Dutch elections.

Then with the EU elections we saw the right-wing parties having massive wins in several countries.

Then Marine Le Pen’s party won the popular vote in the French elections, and more recently the right-wing AfD party has won the state election in the German state of Thuringia and coming a close second in several other state elections.

Now the trend continues with the right-wing party in Austria winning the election.

Looks like people are rejecting open borders and the woke agenda.”

And the words that are music to my ears!

“It is clear that people have rejected the left-wing agenda.”

Onwards!!!

