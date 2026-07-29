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Markker
3h

As you say, Peter, people are already contributing to councils for social care via council taxes, and to the police too, not that we see any these days! People I know, some have parents or grandparents in homes, and they pay the full whack as they have some savings over the threshold. A friend whose mother was in care for several years paid nothing until she died. Her husband was in the mortgage free family home. When he died and the property sold, 50% was paid to the council. It probably could easily been all of it, but a tennants in common document set up years prior to make the home asset legally split between them. He didn't need a care home so there was something left for the family. Save for a decent retirement, work hard and save to buy a house, and then it all goes if you need care.

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