Regular readers will know that I suffered stroke last year for which I had a requirement for adult social care in my home for around 9 months.

I was in receipt of social care for those 9 months for which I personally paid £10,000.

This was cost of £10,000 was for, initially two care visits (morning and evening of around half an hour each for the first 6 months and one visit a day for the last 4 months.

I had to pay for my entire social care needs – the local city council arranged for the care and paid the provider after I received the care proscribed by the hospital. I did not qualify foe ‘free’ health care as I had more than £23,000 in liquid assets.

So- the hospital took care of me for three months – which involved regular inspections, a daily dose od three types of pill-(required for life with no possibility of parole!) blood pressure checks, blood sample drawn from finger tips and constant monitoring. I was released to recover at home once social care could be arranged.

Am I complaining about the emergency care and hospital care I received when I had my stroke? Hell No. Since being discharged I developed cataracts that I got treated privately after three further months at home- I was blind

I underwent a private 2 hour operation to remove the cataracts and replace the lenses which cost£4,000 - (or I could have waited several months on a hospital waiting list). I chose my sight- no surprises there! I also developed problems with walking which I am recovering (slowly) from.

I have taken a quick look at how much people pay for privately funded social care and how much the council charges council residents for that social care.

Side note. NONE of social care workers from the social care sub-contractor providing them were English. They came from all over the world - the Caribbean/Scandinavia/the Far East, central Asia/Pakistan/India/Bangladesh/Tibet/South America. Very few had a first language of Englis- none were from ‘white Commonwealth’ countries. There were mix-ups with ‘marmite and marmalade.

Am I complaining about the care workers? I had to py £25 for each visit and the standard of care was good though variable except for a few ‘good ones’. I was disturbed by some care workers from the Muslim faith- I had to trust that the background vetting process was complete for the workers in the social care companies. I had no choice as to the type of care worker supplied.

Ok, enough of that, what’s my point?

Using data from Brave AI:

“Based on the provided search context, there is no specific figure for the total number of people in the UK paying for their own social care in 2026.

However, relevant data points from the context include:

Residential Care : Across the UK, 44% of people in care homes pay the full cost of their care themselves.

Community Care : In England, between 2021 and 2022, an estimated 25.8% of the 314,839 community care service users self-funded their care.

Public Awareness: A 2018 poll indicated that only 15% of adults were making plans to pay for future care, while 50% had never thought about it.

The context notes that total net expenditure on adult social care in England reached £28.7bn in 2024/25, but does not provide a 2026 headcount for self-funders.

“Approximately 889,000 people in England received publicly funded long-term social care in the year to March 2025. This figure is comprised of 576,000 individuals aged 65 and over, and 313,000 working-age adults.

Additionally, 245,000 people received short-term care to maximize independence in 2024/25. When including domiciliary (home) care across the entire UK, estimates suggest nearly 1 million people receive publicly funded home care, with approximately 640,000 of them living in England.

£29 billion total spending on adult social care supposedly ‘90% publicly funded’..

“Based on the provided search context, there is no specific figure for the total number of people in the UK who pay councils to provide social care, as councils primarily fund care rather than being paid by individuals.

Instead, the system operates as follows:

Councils Fund Care: Local authorities in England commission and pay for social care for individuals who meet specific needs and financial thresholds (assets below £23,250). In 2022/23, approximately 835,000 adults received this publicly funded long-term support in England.

Individuals Self-Fund: People with assets above the threshold must pay for their own care (self-fund). Hundreds of thousands of people in England pay privately towards their care and do not receive state support from councils.

Charges to Patients: While councils do not receive payments to “provide” care in a commercial sense, they do charge eligible individuals for services. In 2015/16, charges to patients for social care provided by councils amounted to £2.6 billion.

In summary, councils do not collect payments from people to provide care; they allocate budgets to pay providers. Most people who do not qualify for council funding pay for their care privately

In my personal experience, the council billed me directly for my social care aub-contracting the actual care to a thir party contractor.

Councils charge local authority rates to cover the costs of the social care they provide.

“Councils in England are spending an average of 78% of their main budgets (net revenue expenditure) on adult and children’s social care. This figure represents a significant increase from previous years, where spending was reported at two-thirds (65-69%) of total budgets depending on the authority type and metrics used.

The burden falls disproportionately on different council types:

County councils spend the highest proportion, at 86% of their net revenue expenditure on social care.

London boroughs spend a lower proportion, at 72% .

For the 37 upper-tier county councils analyzed by the County Councils Network, social care services account for 69% of their entire budget, rising to 76% in some areas.

This spending includes both adult social care and children’s services, with per-person costs for these services rising dramatically over the last decade. The high allocation leaves reduced funding for other local priorities such as libraries, road repairs, and parks.

There was not a hint of a rebate to me of the 80% of my overall council rates I pay each year and the portion the council spends on social care, because my council rates had been allocated to social care! I have paid twice for my social care- once within the full amount billed by the council every year and again with the social care costs billed directly to me via th social care sub contractor employed by the local council!.

I guesstimate around 250,00 individuals pay for their own social care AFTER being billed by their local councils -so the council does not pay a penny for their care.

The existing social care system works after a fashion The government would need to pay local councils around £30 billion pounds extra a year to cover council costs.

“Based on HMRC estimates, raising the basic rate of income tax by 1 percentage point (from 20% to 21%) would generate approximately £6.9 billion to £8.2 billion annually. To fund £30 billion, the basic rate would need to increase by roughly 4 percentage points (to 24%).

Alternatively, the government could raise £30 billion by freezing income tax thresholds until 2030 (an extension of the current freeze), which is estimated to generate that specific amount without changing headline tax rates. This “stealth tax” approach drags more workers into higher tax brackets as wages rise.

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