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Traderfran
Sep 27

The similarities between UK and US programs are getting ...uncanny. MSM etc. in the US is now talking about initives for 'first time home buyers'.

Let's think... what is the ultimate objective? If they want us all in 15 minute cities why have homes...(thought they wanted us to 'own nothing'.)

Planning on confiscating from us later? Don't know but it is worth thinking about.

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