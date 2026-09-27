I wonder how many first time buyers will be drawn from asylum seekers given indefinite leave to remain?

The UK government under Astro turfed Prime Minister Andy Burnham, has given the magic money tree another shake to aid first time buyers a chance to get on the property ladder. From Brave AI:

“The Your First Home scheme, announced by Labour Prime Minister Andy Burnham, offers an initial interest-free period for the 20% equity loan provided to first-time buyers with a 2.5% deposit.

Specific details regarding the exact duration of this interest-free window are not yet confirmed, as full operational parameters are expected to be set out by Chancellor John Healey in the upcoming Budget.

More from Brave AI:

How many houses and the average first-time home cost:

“In 2025, there were 967,000 first-time buyers in the UK. This figure represents a slight decrease from the 975,000 recorded in 2024 but marks a 71% increase since 2015, when there were 564,000 buyers.

Over the past two decades, the average number of first-time home buyers has been approximately 739,000 per year. Recent trends indicate a rebound in activity, with the number of buyers rising by 19% in 2024 compared to 2023, driven by improved mortgage affordability and stabilizing interest rates.

Key Annual Figures (Recent Years)

2025 : 967,000

2024 : 975,000

2023 : 874,000

2022 : 852,000

2021: 957,000

Call it 900,00 historically with maybe a target of 100,000 extra from the initiative raising the total to one million first time buyers in the coming years.

How many of these new homes are part of the plan to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029? Let’s be charitable and say they are all part of a ‘grand plan’/

“The average price for a first-time buyer home in the UK varies significantly by source and region, typically ranging from £220,000 to £229,648 for entry-level properties, while the broader average UK house price recently crossed £300,000.”

Depends where you buy of course:

“Prices differ vastly by location, with London being significantly more expensive than the north of England or Scotland.

London: First-time buyer prices average £472,000 to £501,384 .

North East: The most affordable region, with averages around £139,000 to £168,000 .

Scotland: Averages approximately £155,000 to £135,000 depending on the property type.

Additional Costs

Beyond the purchase price, buyers should budget for deposits (typically 5%–10%), solicitor fees (£1,300–£1,800), surveys (£500–£1,000), and stamp duty where applicable.

Let’s assume the @king of the North is targeting the poorer areas in the Midlands, West and North of the country and an average price of £300,000 for 1million first time buyers.

These first time buyers would need to come up with the 2.5% deposit on £300,000 =£7,500.

A 20% equity loan means the government (taxpayers0 would need to come up with £60,000 times a million new homes = £60 billion.

It’s only money and it’s not theirs!

How much would the subsidized mortgage cost?

“ he average monthly repayment on a £240,000 capital repayment mortgage over 25 years is approximately £1,320, based on typical interest rates around 4% in 2026.

Monthly repayments vary significantly based on interest rates and mortgage terms:

At 4.5% interest : Monthly repayments are roughly £1,390 over 25 years.

At 5% interest : Monthly repayments increase to approximately £1,404–£1,461 over 25 years.

At 7% interest: Monthly repayments rise to roughly £1,697–£1,767 over 25 years.

For interest-only mortgages, the monthly payment is lower as it covers only the interest. At 5% interest, this would be approximately £1,000 per month, with the full £240,000 principal repaid at the end of the term.

Assuming the ‘old lady’ doesn’t increase mortgage rate in the next few month:

“he average monthly repayment on a £240,000 capital repayment mortgage over 25 years is approximately £1,320, based on typical interest rates around 4% in 2026.

Monthly repayments vary significantly based on interest rates and mortgage terms:

At 4.5% interest : Monthly repayments are roughly £1,390 over 25 years.

At 5% interest : Monthly repayments increase to approximately £1,404–£1,461 over 25 years.

At 7% interest: Monthly repayments rise to roughly £1,697–£1,767 over 25 years.

For interest-only mortgages, the monthly payment is lower as it covers only the interest. At 5% interest, this would be approximately £1,000 per month, with the full £240,000 principal repaid at the end of the term.

“As of late September 2026, the average mortgage rate for first-time buyers in the UK typically ranges between 4.72% and 5.59% depending on the term and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

2-Year Fixed : The average rate is approximately 5.49% to 5.59% , with specific 90% LTV products averaging around 5.38% .

5-Year Fixed : The average rate is approximately 5.47% to 5.63% , with 90% LTV products averaging around 5.49% .

Best Available Rates : Some lenders offer introductory rates as low as 4.34% for 2-year fixes with smaller deposits (e.g., 60% LTV), though these often come with higher product fees.

Monthly Cost: For a typical first-time buyer home price of £225,525, the average monthly repayment on an 80% LTV 2-year fixed mortgage is approximately £1,061.

Rates remain elevated compared to 2019 levels, with the average five-year fixed 80% LTV rate sitting at 5.09%, significantly higher than the 2.24% recorded in 2019.

Around £1,000 a month from after tax salary/wage receipts and those hugely expensive energy bills and rapidly rising local authority taxes – plus petrol costs and food bills, clothes and the odd pint and packet of cigarettes!

Good luck with that!

Commentary here:

Burnham launches new Help to Buy scheme

“Katie Lam, the shadow housing secretary, called the policy a “colossal admission of failure”.

She said: “Labour is finally admitting that they will fail to deliver the homes they promised. Now it wants first-time buyers to take on even more debt to afford the few homes that have been built, with taxpayers taking a stake in their homes and picking up the bill for months.

“Slapping another levy on developers risks pushing up the price of new homes too. This Labour Government is making homes harder to build, then asking buyers to borrow more to pay for them.”

Maxwell Marlow, the director of policy and research at TYI Strategy, said: “The housing market is in a miserable state, with supply chains collapsing, young people stuck in crowded flats and some big developers close to falling over entirely.

“Given this, and the net success of Help to Buy under recent governments, it is encouraging that No 10 is listening to the concerns of a sector which is trying to solve the housing crisis and train a generation of workers in an AI-safe trade.

“But, as with any piece of housing policy, there is no silver bullet without supply-side reform, which this Government seems to be allergic to implementing owing to its fear of the Greens and backbench rebellions.”

“However, Charlie Lamdin of BestAgent, a network of estate agents, said the policy would put buyers at risk of negative equity.

“Anyone struggling to afford a home should be absolutely furious if Labour do this, after it has been shown to leave more people behind, put buyers into negative equity and prop up property ponzi prices. Shameless populist vote-grabbing.

“Help to Buy makes the poor poorer, and the rich richer. The irony that Labour are simply too stupid to see that is the icing on this poisonous cake of destruction.”

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