From here:

Orsted buys back British offshore windfarm stake for $20 million

“OPENHAGEN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Orsted said on Monday it has exercised a right to buy back the remaining share of the Gunfleet Sands offshore wind farm in Britain for £15 million ($20 million).

• The Danish wind farm developer previously owned 50.1% of the 172 megawatt Gunfleet Sands 1 and 2 wind farm

• Japanese power generator JERA held 24.95% while the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) owned 24.95%

• Gunfleet Sands is located 7 km (4 miles) off southeastern Britain

• The move allows Orsted to assess future late-life options for the farm, including a potential lifetime extension, it said in a statement

• The transaction, which follows a long-standing buyback right established in the original partnership deal, is expected to close in November

• Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 has been operational since 2010 and generates enough renewable electricity to power over 125,000 UK homes annually

So, 50% owned by the Danes and 50% owned by Japan!

Who buys the electricity generated? From Brave AI:

“Statkraft is the buyer of the power generated from the Gunfleet Sands offshore wind farm.

The project operates under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft, under which the contracted capacity of 43.28 MW is sold for a period of two years. While the farm generates enough electricity to power over 125,000 UK homes annually, this specific PPA covers a portion of its output.

Who the hell is Statkraft?

“Statkraft is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with its main office located at 6 Lilleakerveien. The company operates globally with approximately 22 offices across 9 countries and roughly 7,000 employees in over 20 nations. Key international hubs include offices in London, UK; Düsseldorf, Germany; New Delhi, India; and Florianópolis, Brazil.

Who are Statkraft’s customers?

“Statkraft primarily supplies electricity to large industrial, commercial, and public sector organizations rather than individual residential consumers.

The company acts as a major market maker, facilitating over 4.5 GW of new-build renewable energy generation through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with major corporate clients such as Deutsche Bahn, Hydro Energi, Vitesco Technologies, and Elkem.

Not directly to retail (household) customers in the UK!

How much did it cost to construct Gunfleet Sands?

“The total development cost for the Gunfleet Sands 1 and 2 phases was approximately 4 billion Danish Kroner (roughly £350–£400 million depending on exchange rates at the time).

The specific transmission assets associated with the project were assessed by Ofgem at a final transfer value of £49.5 million in 2011, covering capital expenditure, development costs, and interest during construction.

“The wind farm is operated and maintained by Ørsted from their base in Brightlingsea, and that seabed reinforcement was performed at 20 turbine locations in 2014 to maximize lifespan.

In the UK and Germany, Statkraft also supplies grid stability services and renewable energy to retailers and businesses, managing a portfolio that includes over 300 customers for PPAs and providing green energy solutions for data centers and electric vehicle charging networks.

Hmm.. Norwegian!

Initial cost of £400 million and a ‘final transfer value’ of almost £50 million in 2011!- bought by Orsted in 2026 for £15 million!

Ok, so how has Gunfleet Sands ‘itself performed? From Brave AI:

“The Gunfleet Sands offshore wind farm, with a total installed capacity of 172 MW, supplies enough clean electricity to power approximately 125,000 UK households annually.

“Annual Generation: The project generates approximately 570,000 MWh of electricity per year.

Household Equivalency: This volume is sufficient to supply roughly 125,000 homes, which represents approximately 20% of all households in Essex or about 90% of households in the Tendring district and Colchester City.

Ownership and Operation: The wind farm is located 7 km off the coast of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, and consists of 48 turbines (30 in Phase 1 and 18 in Phase 2). As of October 2026, Ørsted is set to take full ownership of the asset, having previously held a 50.1% stake.

· Individual turbine phase data from 2017 showed Gunfleet Sands 1 generating 324,190 MWh and Gunfleet Sands 2 generating 202,595 MWh.

The wind farm operates with a capacity factor of approximately 31–35% and offsets roughly 480,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

So typically, the wind farm operates at around one third of the installed capacity!

125,000 homes in the UK (or in Denmark?)

What is the cost of the electricity generated?

“The electricity generated by the Gunfleet Sands offshore wind farm is sold under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Statkraft.

The contracted capacity under this agreement is 43.28 MW.

The specific price per megawatt-hour (MWh) is not publicly disclosed in the provided search results.

Historically, the wind farm’s levelized cost of energy has been estimated at £ though this reflects production costs rather than the final sale price to the grid or off-taker.

£122 per MWh! We can compare this to the price being paid by UK customers?

“The average annual electricity bill for a typical household (using 2,500–2,700 kWh) is approximately £862–£913, depending on the specific consumption model used. This total includes:

Unit Rate: 26.32p per kWh

Standing Charge: 54.83p per day (approx. £200 per year)

VAT: 0% (reduced from 5% from 1 October 2026)

Unit rate 2,500 kwh x 26.32p per KWh PLUS the £200 standing charge = £858 a year divided by 2,500kw = .3432p/kWh.

.3432p/kWh = drum roll… £343.2 MWh compared to its cost of/£122 per MWh estimated from the Gunfleet Sands wind farm!!!.

So, residents of Clacton get no ‘benfit’ from the electricity generated by the Gunfleet Wind Farms which have been sold to a Norwegian company in any case!

Meanwhile Uk residents rae paying THREE TIMES the coat of electricity generated if they did receive their electricity from Gunfleet Sands!!!

On the face of it, the Norwegian company, Orsted has pocketed a tidy gain of around 25 million (half of the £50 million 2011( estimated transfer value’) for its initial £400 million investment!

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