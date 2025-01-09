Let’s start with last year’s budget (information sourced grom Brave AI)

“The budget for the United Nations (UN) for 2024 was approved at $3.59 billion. This budget covers the expenses of the UN Secretariat for the year.

Additionally, the Fifth Committee approved a separate budget of $6.1 billion for nine active peacekeeping missions, three service centers, and support staff at Headquarters. The total budget for the UN’s operations, including peacekeeping, is therefore higher than the $3.59 billion mentioned for the Secretariat alone.”

“The regular budget funds core UN functions and activities outside of peacekeeping, while the peacekeeping budget funds global military deployments. “

A total of US$9.7 billion.

On Christmas Day, the UN awarded itself a pay rise.

From here:

n2441588.pdf

Which includes this – see below also:

“h) A maximum assessment rate of 22 per cent;”

“12. Resolves that the scale of assessments for the contributions of Member States to the regular budget of the United Nations for 2025, 2026 and 2027 shall be as follows: “

There follows a table of 194 countries and their percentage share of the overall budget.

“The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) wrapped up the main part of its seventy-ninth session today by sending the General Assembly a 2025 regular budget of $3.72 billion, about $100 million more than the $3.6 billion budget laid out by the Secretary-General in October. In a year of ongoing fiscal constraints, delegates completed the crucial step of approving new scales of assessment — the complex financial mechanism the Secretariat uses to establish the annual contributions of each Member State — for both the regular and peacekeeping budgets.

The US contribution is 22% - the maximum, UK 4%, China 20%, Germany 5.7%, France 3.9%, and Russian Federation 2.1% - to name the main contributors. Summing to 58.7%.

Here’s what 2024 contributions looked like for major countries:

UN Funding by Country 2024

v

Note the 28% for the US – compared to the 22% supposed maximum. That would be Biden playing catch up with other people’s money as usual – the odd 215 million bucks? It’s only money and it’s not his!

No clues as to how the 6.1 billion dollars for peacekeeping forces is funded or who its High Command is.

So, what does that buy? (From Brave AI)

A whole bunch of bureaucrats!

“As of the latest available data, the United Nations and its associated agencies employ approximately 44,000 members. However, this figure is not updated and may not reflect the current total. The United Nations Secretariat, which is the administrative body of the UN, had a staff of around 37,000 as of a recent report. The total number of employees for the UN system, including various funds, programs, specialized agencies, and other entities, is likely to be higher than 44,000, but an exact updated figure is not provided in the available sources.

“The United Nations has 15 specialized agencies that carry out various functions on behalf of the UN. Here is a list of these agencies:

Do thy all have diplomatic immunity from all crimes from parking tickets to murder?

The agencies are scattered across all the nicest places!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_specialized_agencies_of_the_United_Nations

IFAD is in Rome, iLO in Geneva, IMO in London, IMF in Washington DC, ITU in Geneva, UNESCO in Paris, UNIDO in Vienna, UPU in Bern, World Bank in Washington DC, WHO in Geneva, WIPO in Geneva, WMO in Geneva, UNWTO in Madrid, UNHCR and the “parent” of all these organs, the UNGA located in New York City.

The International Organisation of Migration (IOM), the International Panel on Climate Change (OPCC) the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) are other “organs” operating within those listed.

Three legs of the literal giant stool that, between them, are the cause of poverty worldwide.

There are a bunch of affiliated organisations:

“The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) established such an agreement with the UN in 1957. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) also used this model for agreements of their own with the UN

Nice job if you can get it. I bet it’s all rent free and also that the employees pay no tax.

3.7 billion bucks a year for 44,000 employees living rent and tax free. Mayb a free inflation linked pension and health care thrown in. That works out at a cost of around 84,000 dollars per employee (which would work out at double that once all the tax-free perks are included to get to an equivalent for those working locally).

There are no “open books” for the UN at the “organ donor” level per operating unit. It’s all secret, probably because the UN does not have the competence to “keep books” or have any measurable objectives with permitted budget variance and dollars and cents explanation. That would reveal too much corruption!

Each developed country has an equivalent of each of the UN organs. The role of the UN used to be to provide less developed countries resources they did not have – now it is encroaching on the “firs world” “organs” via “Treaties” that are not needed in the “first world” and damage the health and well-being of the “first world”.

A quick side track to those UN peacekeepers.

Here’s some numbers for the peacekeepers costing 6.1 billion dollars a year:

“As of the latest data, the total number of peacekeeping personnel has remained roughly constant at 135,000. This figure includes military, police, and civilian personnel. Here are the details:

Military Personnel : The number of military personnel has decreased from 119,800 to 118,000.

Police Personnel : The number of police personnel has increased from 8,700 to 10,400.

Civilian Personnel: The number of civilian personnel has slightly increased from 6,500 to 6,550.

135,000 people at an employee cost (including a little housing, health etc) = a little over 45,000 bucks each a year.

Those three legs of the giant stool – the IOM, FAO and IPCC plus the WHO, are serial villains that need to have their priorities and competence critically examined.

We know that the WHO failed during the C19 scamdemic. It disregarded procedures, altered definitions that had worked for pandemic responses for decades, failed to test experiment injections for quality and denied known curative treatment protocol. its actions cost tens of millions of lives by not recommending known cures and instead recommending lethal procedures.

It should come as no surprise that the who failed. It has failed to prevent and cure many other killer diseases – why would C19 be any different? And that is even assuming that C19 was not the equivalent of a bad flu bug.

Someone please come up with the anti-venoFm for the spike protein venom!

We know the IPCC cannot even get its models to predict or explain PAST climate changes, let alone future ones, so the entire “net zero” dogma is bogus. There is no climate emergency requiring the sentencing of the most vulnerable in society to energy poverty or the ever more expensive prices for meat and dairy! The most vulnerable (lowest 20% of incomes) can’t afford EV’s, let alone the extra cost of charging the damn things using expensive electric from wind turbines and solar panels that cost 5-10 times the annual average cost of reliable electricity produced by hydrocarbons!

Will the role of the UN IOM and its links with NGO’s and charities to traffic drugs, criminal gangs and migrant beggars of “at risk” men, women and children for the personal gain of employees ever be exposed?

Lastly, from here (h/t Expose-news.com):

U.N. goes silent on report about its collaboration with Islamists * WorldNetDaily * by David Brummer

“JERUSALEM – The new year has brought no respite for the United Nations and its various agencies – especially UNRWA – with regard to the hits, which keep coming, emphasizing its deep ties with Islamist terrorist organizations, according to a recently published report by U.N. Watch.”

“The explosive report reveals years of coordination and close collaboration between Islamists and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, up to and including the collusion of at least its two most recent commissioners-general – current head Phillippe Lazzarini, and previous chief Pierre Krähenbühl, who held the role from 2014-2019.”

Here is my shocked face :-|

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your “X” (Twitter) feed!