“Dr. Soon starts out the video with the simple statement: “Anyone who says that the science is settled when it comes to the climate is lying.”!

it follows that any politician -advocating such a position, - “green” -or otherwise - is either on the take or full of shit!

“If we had a more open environment of questioning data, presenting new results, and properly analysing the alternatives — all basic practices in science that are unfortunately not adhered to when politics steps in — we could have killed the climate scare much earlier.”

Climate scientists” lie and manipulate data (including he UN IPCC) – they need o be prosecuted for fraud!!!

“Dr. Soon also explores how the temperature record has been adjusted to show a steep warming trend in recent decades. This manipulation of data, while much of it has been debunked, has not been properly corrected in the public eye. Most people still believe the graphs showing a sharp rise, a “hockey stick,” accurately represent temperature data.

“Looking further into the graph produced by the NASA press office (above), other NASA scientists revealed in a paper published in the journal Remote Sensing that the solar activity they displayed is not based on real satellite data but is a “model construction.

” Yet climate models have repeatedly been inaccurate and unable to properly model the climate. The authors instead introduced a well-respected record of solar variation over the past three hundred years and compared it to the rural temperature record. As seen in the graph below from Dr. Soon, with red indicating solar activity and blue temperature, the two lines follow very closely throughout the 1900s and early 2000s.

“Dr. Soon concludes, “There is no way that rising CO 2 can explain temperature changes on the Earth over the past century and a half.” Rather, “Temperature changes over the past 120 years have the fingerprints of the Sun.”

To recap the video’s key points:

Our understanding of climate is limited. It is an extremely complex science. Earth’s climate has been changing for millions of years, well before humans developed. Less cloud cover leads to higher temperatures due to increased solar radiation at the surface. Temperatures on Earth match closely with solar activity over the decades rather than CO 2 . Evidence has been suppressed by leading authorities when scientists’ findings did not adhere to politically correct narratives.

I encourage you to watch Dr. Soon’s 12-minute video in full, learning about his research into the Sun in an easily accessible and at times humorous presentation, perfect for sharing with friends and family. Hopefully, you’ll convince them that there is much more to the story than the narrative of climate doom that we hear from the government and media!

