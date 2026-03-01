Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
39m

Thanks for reporting on this Peter. I've cited and referenced Dr. Willie Soon's work in my writings on the climate scam over the past 3+ years. Extremely intelligent and article individual who completely destroys the false narratives. Same goes for Dr. William Happer on the subject matter.

When you said "...have been guilty of criminal fraud and should be prosecuted for racketeering costing countries trillions" I totally agree. Problem is the courts have been CAPTURED by the very same entities that have perpetrated the Great Climate Scam. So, we will never see any form of justice, retribution, or financial compensation - that money goes to their complicit/corrupt judges, lawyers and other enablers.

My most viewed article on my Substack (20k+ views):

- Apologies to the World: The Great Climate Scam was launched at a Club of Rome Meeting in 1971 by Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, continued by Justin Trudeau, Jan 13, 2025

https://fournier.substack.com/p/apologies-to-the-world-the-great

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture