Exposing the "Vaccine" Industry: How Corruption, Fraud and Coercion Endanger Public Health

“…Even worse, the CDC lied about its own safety analyses. When internal data showed alarming signals of COVID vaccine injuries—including myocarditis, strokes and deaths—the agency suppressed the findings.”

“The CDC has repeatedly refused to conduct vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies, the gold standard for assessing vaccine risks. When researchers at Henry Ford Health finally conducted one, they found vaccinated children had:

2.5x higher rates of chronic disease

4x higher rates of asthma

5-6x higher rates of autoimmune and neurodevelopmental disorders.”

COVID vaccines: A case study in deception

“The pandemic exposed the vaccine industry’s worst tendencies. Authorities:

Falsely claimed COVID vaccines stopped transmission (they don’t).

Ignored skyrocketing myocarditis rates in young men.

Buried V-safe data showing 8% of recipients required medical care post-vaccination.

Refused to release Pfizer’s clinical trial documents, initially demanding 75 years to do so.”

“… the vaccine industry operates as a criminal enterprise, prioritizing profits over human life through fraudulent science, regulatory capture and coercion—endangering public health while suppressing safer alternatives.

The corruption exposed by whistleblowers like RFK Jr. and Dr. Mikovits proves that global health agencies like the WHO and CDC are complicit in this deadly deception, serving Big Pharma rather than the people.

The UK’s vaccine industry suffers from the same flaws within its regulatory “regime” – it harms rather than helps people ad hides behind hastily constructed “laws and regulations.

The answer?

“Independent oversight—removing vaccine safety evaluation from agencies with financial conflicts. Mandatory placebo-controlled trials—no more rubber-stamping unsafe products. Full transparency—ending the suppression of unfavorable data. Legal consequences—holding regulators and pharmaceutical executives accountable for fraud.

Onwards!!!

