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Covid “vaccines” did not save lives – simple mathematics proves it - The Expose

“In 2021, 6.08 million more people died than in 2020. Claiming that in the year 2021, 14 million people’s lives were saved contradicts statistical data. Subset saved lives (SL) is a fictitious set that has no physical reality. People whose lives were saved by covid-19 vaccination in 2021 were never born. They only exist in the theoretical models that predict these lives were saved.

These models have no confirmation in statistical data and are an irreparable methodological error. [Emphasis added]

And where do the 6 million additional deaths come from?

If covid-19 vaccines would save lives, the intensity of vaccination should diminish the mortality rate. More people were protected, and fewer people should die. On Our World data, we have a daily number of administered covid-19 vaccines. And we have daily numbers of mortality. These numbers are represented with graphs.

When we compare these graphs, we see for 37 countries the expected positive causal correlation is negative [3,5]. Below are graphs of Slovenia (Figure 2).”

In other words – the more vaccines the more deaths.

And the ‘gut punch’

“Statistical data are the indisputable scientific facts on which the science of public health is based.

Theoretical models of how many lives were saved with covid-19 vaccination without statistical support have no scientific validity and represent a methodological fiasco of public health science.

A rigorous and transparent approach to public health science is necessary to ensure that policies and medical interventions are guided by objective data rather than theoretical assumptions.

The failure to compare vaccinated and unvaccinated mortality rates systematically, as well as the omission of age-stratified statistical analyses, further undermines the credibility of claims that covid-19 vaccines significantly reduced global mortality. [Emphasis added]”

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