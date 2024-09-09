Here’s a snapshot of the last two elections in 2016 and 2020 from Wikipedia:

2016 was pretty close, under 23,000 votes. According to Brave, turnout was 67.34%.

Eve closer, a little over 20,000 votes, turnout was 72.3%% - five per cent higher than in 2016, during the first year of the scamdemic. Trump secured an extra 200,000 votes, but Biden pulled in an extra 250,000 votes more than Clinton. I wonder how many mules that took.

Now, we have this story:

Wisconsin’s Shady Election ‘Loophole’ Lets 142,000 Illegals Vote Without ID This Fall! – Sense of Truth

“While Republicans have championed stringent voter ID requirements to ensure fair elections, Democrats have found ways to manipulate these rules to their advantage. The “Indefinitely Confined” status allows voters to bypass the photo ID requirement, opening the door wide for potential fraud.”

Citing this article from August 2023:

https://www.propublica.org/article/wisconsin-dairy-undocumented-immigrants-drivers-licenses

Brave browser AI says this:

“… combining the estimates from the “Profile of the Unauthorized Population - WI” table and the article, it appears that there are likely between 70,000 to 100,000 undocumented immigrants in Wisconsin.”

Around 60,000 are of voting age (all under 54 years of age).

How many more in the last year or so?

From here, last August 2023:

https://eu.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2023/08/08/over-100000-voters-removed-from-rolls-as-part-of-routine-maintenance/70545449007/

“MADISON - More than 100,000 voters were removed from the state's voter rolls as part of routine maintenance to ensure the integrity of voter registration lists; the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced last week.

The 108,378 voters deactivated from the state's database have not voted in the last four years and did not respond to a mailing about their registration status.”

The State is supposed to “clean” its voter rolls every two years (and as information on status emerges). There is no reconciliation of the 108,000 people removed with votes in an election. Maybe they were part of the non-voters in voter turn-out numbers, maybe they weren’t, and someone voted in their stead. Maybe criminal migrants will vote, maybe none will, maybe half will.

Suffice to say. If there was voter fraud in 2020, it may be stymied r repeated.

Onwards!!!

