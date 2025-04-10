From here:

“now as we move on just a warning here that we bring you now a story that some viewers may find distressing Ellie Reynolds - a Muslim rape gang survivor - says that she was raped from the age of 13 for 5 years

she says she was subjected to violent rape sexual assault and sinister threats and although she helped to jail her vile abusers for 54 years, back in February this year, none of her charges were ever brought against them

now Ellie has bravely waved her rights to anonymity to open up to us today on GB News about what has happened

Ellie welcome to the show.

um first of all I want to just pay tribute to your your immense bravery i really really and truly mean that you know for for waving your anonymity and coming on to the show today

what you've been through is something that nobody should have to go through but I just want to say thank you for your huge huge courage ellie

if I may, as painful as it is, could you, in some way relay to GB News viewers, some of the ordeals you went through and it started age just 13

yeah so I was subjected in Cumbria Barrow-in-Furness to um a multiple men rape gang

I was kidnapped off streets in broad daylight

um I was drugged i was held hostage in flats and takeaways

um there was multiple gang rapes that took place over the space of 5 years um it was a living nightmare it really was and I'm not quite sure how I got out of it, let alone I'm doing so well um so I was subjected to a lot of trauma by um grooming gangs

and this went on for for for years did you ever reach out to the authorities, did you ever cry out for help and and what happened

i did yes so um there was children care workers involved that had inklings that stuff was going on um they were writing down that I was a category 2 cse victim

they were going to the flats and checking them out um I also went to the police i tried to go to the police on the 3rd of March 2018 um and found myself arrested on the 4th of March 2018 that case went on for 3 years in which I was acquitted

so I feel like I tried to reach out to authorities and I was silenced pretty much.”

The interview goes on for many more minutes.

Ellie has recovered now and has kids of her own. She was abducted from the streets of Barrow-in-Furness in broad daylight far from the epicentre of similar crimes in places like Rotherham, Yorkshire.

Estimates are that half a million rapes were inflicted on over 100,000 white girls under the age of 18 by 10,000 to 20,000 mostly Pakistani men in around 60 British cities.

The Labour government (and the previous Tory government) want this issue to just go away. They cannot handle the truth that the rapes are racially based and perpetrated by an inferior culture that has no intention of adopting Christian values of decency and morality.

The Jewish population is feeling the effects of this bigotry – just today a law firm petitioned the Home Office to remove the UK government designation of Hamas as a terrorist organisation, citing ECHR laws. (European Court of Human Rights).

Home Office breaks silence on 'barbaric' Hamas's shock bid to overturn terror status

Out of interest, West Yorkshire police jus announced a recruitment drive over the next three months – whites need not apply, as the police in that area want more Pakistanis and other coloured cops. Imagin Hindu cops busting Moslem criminals and vice versa!

Major UK police force accused of 'blocking white applicants' to boost diversity - LBC

“A UK police force has reportedly placed a temporary block on applications from white British candidates in a bid to boost diversity.”

From Brave AI:

“According to the latest data, the Muslim population in West Yorkshire is 340,875, which constitutes 14.5% of the total population of West Yorkshire.”

One in seven are Moslems.

