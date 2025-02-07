Ww went from this on 10 September 2024:

“The video that went viral purportedly shows Spanish-speaking men with guns entering an apartment complex in Aurora. Some right-wing outlets quickly seized on the footage, suggesting the men were members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Aragua, and that they had “taken over” the building.

But according to city officials and residents, this isn’t the case. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and interim police chief Heather Morris have stated there is no Venezuelan gang “takeover” in the area. Morris even visited the building in question, and there is no evidence that gangs are in control.”

Denial by Mike Coffman, the mayor and Heather Merris, Police Chief.

Through this on 30 January 2025:

TdA gang member suspected in Aurora burglary arrested

“Authorities said a known member of the violent Venezuelan TdA gang who was one of the men in a viral video of a burglary in Aurora was arrested Tuesday.”

To this on 6 February 2025:

ICE Raids Tren de Aragua Base in Colorado, Over 100 Arrested - Daily News Cycle

“The early morning in Aurora, Colorado, saw a significant law enforcement operation aimed at a notorious gang. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, armed with warrants, descended on the Whispering Pines Apartments around 6 a.m. Their mission was clear: tackle the criminal activities of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, a group with a reputation for violence and illegal enterprises.

Alongside the Aurora raid, similar operations unfolded across the Denver metro area. Federal agents have been working tirelessly to dismantle the TdA’s stronghold in Colorado. ICE officials reported that over a hundred gang members were targets for arrest and detention that day.”

So, either the mayor and the police chief were lying through their teeth and played down the threat to Americans and ICE arrested innocent civilians who were no threat to anyone:

Or

ICE removed a threat from the community and the mayor and police chief lied and intentionally left Aurora residents in harm’s way.

Michal Coffman is a retired Major, who served in the Persian Gulf and Iraq wars and had a stint in the Marine Reserves.

He had a long stint in the House of Representatives, but lost in 2018, from Wiki:

“Coffman was trailing Crow in most of the polls in fall of 2018. The Republican National Congressional Committee confirmed on October 19, 2018, that it had pulled the remaining $1 million in television ad spending in an apparent assessment that Coffman was likely to lose.[34]

In the November 2018 general election, Crow defeated Coffman with 54.1% to 42.9% of the vote.[35]

At a press conference the day after the election, President Donald Trump blamed Coffman for the loss of his seat, as Coffman had distanced himself from the President. He said, "On the other hand, you had some who decided to, 'Let's stay away, let's stay away.' They did very poorly. I'm not sure whether I should be happy or sad, but I feel just fine about it ... Mike Coffman. Too bad, Mike."[36

The next elections in Aurora are in November 2025:

