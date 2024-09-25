From here:

What Is In Our Blood? | Childrens Health Defense

After an “appetizer” of the geo-engineering being implemented by the US military across the USA and elsewhere ad yet another report from a citizen journalist on those white fibrous blood clots, Dr Ana Mihalcea presents her findings – with confirmation from highly credentialed scientists across the world.

I wonder what Kevin McKernan, Jessica Rose, Dr Been and Dr McCullough make of her latest findings. Sasha Latypova is sceptical, though I may be wrong.

Dr Mihalcea’s report starts at around the 21-minute mark of the one-hour video. She runs through the evidence gathered about the formation of nanobots, activated by blue lights, which assemble in swarms to “do something”. (Good golly!)

That something, has a signal transmission, can receive signals and remains active, even two years after you are “dead and buried”.

Livestock and wild animals have been infected with the same metals, graphene oxide, and the components used to form the nanobots,

The solution was rediscovered after looking at Moderna patents which detailed inhibitors of the “vaccines”.

A, there is a cure. It is EDTA chelation, ascorbic acid and vitamin C – it works in ten minutes.

This does not get rid of the fibrous white blood clots, or the spike protein, but it stops the microtechnology dead in its tracks.

The question “who would do such a thing and why?” springs to mind.

Well, maybe an alien species or those who think that 7.5 billion should be murdered to allow the remaining 500 million to have a better life. Not those thinkers of course, everyone else. (“You first” would only result in a million or so deaths, if that.

Maybe an alien species has taken control of the relevant people in the US military! How’s that for a conspiracy hypothesis! How would we fight that! Defund the bioweapons research!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan