From here:

OnPath Energy strikes £34.6m deal to sell West Yorkshire solar project

“OnPath Energy has been working for the last 18 months on the construction of the Barnsdale Solar Park, based to the east of Leeds, which will be able to generate enough electricity to meet the annual requirements of up to 19,000 family homes.

It was awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the Government’s fifth allocation round and is expected to connect to the National Grid via the nearby Ledston Primary electricity sub-station next year.

Barnsdale Solar Park supplies clean electricity to the UK National Grid, which distributes the power to approximately 19,000 homes annually once operational.

The solar park is located in West Yorkshire, specifically on the outskirts of Leeds between Kippax and Allerton Bywater. While the generated energy feeds into the national network rather than a specific local household count, the facility is expected to meet the annual electricity needs of roughly 19,000 family homes. The project is being delivered by Goldbeck Solar and is connected to the grid via the nearby Ledston Primary substation.

Keep in mind that a solar farm captures just9% of the nameplate capacity (wind around 30%), so there is that!

“The Barnsdale Solar Park is expected to have a lifespan of up to 40 years in operation.

“The community fund that will be established as part of the Barnsdale Solar Park’s development is expected to benefit from total contributions of around £1m over the life of the project, supporting local community groups, voluntary organisations and environmental projects.”

£1 million over 40 years??? £25,000 a year!?!

Regarding electricity generation, the project has a nameplate capacity of 40 MW to 55 MWp and is expected to generate approximately 51 GWh to 54,000 MWh of green electricity per year. This output is sufficient to power between 13,000 and 19,000 homes annually, with the higher figure reflecting the potential capacity once fully optimized.

“ Capacity Factor : For the full year of 2025 , the effective capacity factor for UK solar PV was 0.091 (or 9.1% ). This indicates that solar farms generated, on average, 9.1% of what they would produce if they operated at full nameplate capacity 24/7.

Share of Electricity Consumption : In 2025 , solar power accounted for 6.4% of the final consumption of electricity in the UK.

Share of Total Energy: In 2023, solar power contributed approximately 2.3% to the UK’s total energy production (not just electricity).

Characteristics of Leeds City from Brave AI:

“Leeds is a city. It was officially granted city status in 1893 by Queen Victoria.

It is the largest city in Yorkshire and the administrative centre of the City of Leeds metropolitan borough.

Located in West Yorkshire , it is the third-largest city in the UK by population within its metropolitan area.

Leeds serves as a major financial, commercial, and cultural hub for the United Kingdom outside of London.

Leeds has over 360,000 homes in total, with the 2021 Census recording 357,460 total dwellings in the city.

Empty Homes : Of the total, 16,500 properties were unoccupied on census day in March 2021, representing 4.6% of the housing stock.

Council Housing : The number of council-owned houses has decreased significantly, dropping from 92,699 in 1981 to 54,122 currently.

New Construction : In the financial year ending March 2024, 4,441 new homes were built, the highest number in four decades.

Private Rental : Approximately 3,283 houses were listed for rent on private platforms as of recent data.

The council’s net revenue budget has been increasing to meet demand pressures:

2024/25 : The net revenue budget was set at £622.0 million .

2025/26 : The proposed net revenue budget is £655.7 million to £656.8 million , reflecting a significant increase due to social care demands and cost pressures.

The majority of spending is directed toward Education Services and Adult Social Care, which together accounted for the largest portions of the council’s total expenditure in recent years.

Assuming the 360,000 homes spend around £2,000 a year for their energy, residents pay £720 million A YEAR for energy!

Now let’s look at the Barnsdale Solar Park ‘deal. From Brave AI:

The solar farm will run for 40 years at 9% of nameplate capacity-providing sufficient for 190,000 homes (NOT in LEEDS!) consuming 2,700 kWh a year. – half a million MW!

Really- is that after the 9% of nameplate capacity?

So here’s the thing. The electricity generated by Barnsdale Solar Park goes into the National Grid, not to Leeds residents.

The sale of Barnsdale Solar Park to Octopus Energy was £35 million and powers 19,000 homes. Leed needs to finance a net deficit of £660 million for 2025/6. Residents spend £700 million on energy.

So why didn’t the council BUY Barnsdale Solar Park? And supply the electricity from Barnsdale Solar Park directly to homes in Leeds?

Why not hold a raffle where 5% of residents can buy tickets to get FREE electricity?

Why not buy/invest in another 10 solar farms similar to Barnsdale Solar Park and lift the supply to cover 190,000 homes in Leeds for £350 million?

The cost of borrowing £350 million at, say 8% would be around £28 million a year which is well within what is the £600 million spent (wasted?) by Leeds City council?

Maybe the Council needs to recruit the financial advisers of Manchester City (Abd Dhabi United Group) to structure ‘sweetheart deals to get the solar farms ‘off the ground’??

One could easily extend this sort of logic to onshore and offshore wind farms – with the ‘spaghetti of the financial shenanigans unravelled!

You can get a sense of the intentional obfuscation behind the cartel rigging prices paid by consumers here:

(100) From DONG to Dogger Bank: follow up to the super profits made on Gunfleet Sands yesterday if you thought Gunfleet Sands was a big deal check out the foreign interests in the Dogger Bank wind farm!

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