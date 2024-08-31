The tactics detailed below, have been applied not just at Twitter (prior to it becoming X) – but all the way from the White House and its apparatchiks, all Federal, State, City and local government, the entire MSM, universities and colleges, medical institutions, corporate boardrooms and workplaces, all public facilities, hospitality and entertainment – everywhere.

All intended to intentionally REGRESS society, in the same way that human trafficking across the Southern border is intended to replace the poor, the elderly and infirm with fighting age male criminals - and the “net zero” policies are intended to make energy unaffordable for the poor, the elderly and the infirm.

Note the projection used by the Cult – inventing the term “great replacement” as a meme to accuse the right of racism by white males – rather than the actual impact of replacing poor and vulnerable black and Hispanic minorities with Hispanic criminals and those on the run from around the world. The only “replacement theory” that exists is that fomented by the wake Marxist/socialist/Cult. Look at outcomes from 10-15 million criminal migrants intentionally trafficked during the Bid/Harris junta, not the rhetoric of the lunatics like the GOON “squad” led by AOC and Ilhan Omar bin Laden.

Censorship in one tool of compliance used by the REGRESSIVE policies of the Cult that, inevitably, result in outcomes that are labelled and claimed to be “progressive” as the continually hurt the victims these policies create.

Censorship not only invalidates the scientific method, it proscribes (ban The Cult only persists if the population is suffering from perpetual brain fog, preventing the formation of thoughts and ideas that do not conform to the lunatic policies, enforced by behaviour modification, and imposed by the jackbooted “thought police” employed by Marxism, socialism and the Cult of Moloch.

Those interested in the prophetic nature of some authors might consider the far distant future penned in the closing chapters of HG Wells’ “The Time Machine” – dumb as a box of rocks - the Eloi - and those who fatten them up and eat them, the Morlocks!

Join The Fight For Free Speech (youtube.com)

The Babylon Bee was thrown off Twitter before Elon Musk bought the platform for calling Rachel Levine “The Man of the Year”. The old regime at Twitter could have simply deleted the tweet, instead, it wanted the Babylon Bee to delete the tweet and to acknowledge that it had committed “conduct unbecoming” and a hate crime – as defined by the woke moons running Twitter at the time.

A Babylon Bee headline today “Democrats Consider Replacing Kamala Harris With More Coherent Joe Biden”. You get the picture – the wake morons hate humour and satire when it is directed against them.

Her is a link to n 8-minute video where the Babylon Bee explains its views on censorship – it will probably be censored by YouTube!

Mad here is the first four minutes or so of the transcript – to give you a taste.

“.not long ago Elon Musk bought Twitter changed his bio to Chief twit and sent me a DM that said do you want the Babylon be restored? there will be no censorship of humor

we've been trying to think of a joke worth 44 billion ever since but as resourceful and committed to free speech as he is, musk is still just one man and Twitter now X is just one platform

censorship remains the rule on big Tech = X is a welcome but rare exception

just a couple of months ago I was notified that the David Horwitz Freedom Center a conservative nonprofit was permanently suspended by Vimeo for posting a talk I'd given about censorship

just think about the irony of that for a second - as if they wanted to make my point for me more emphatically than I ever could

they censored my talk about censorship – why> hate speech! they said I was giving a talk about how the bee had been censored unjustly for hate speech and they censored it for hate speech

we've reached a point where you can't even talk about how they're censoring you, without them censoring you

I think Dave Chappelle was right when he said “it shouldn't be this dangerous to talk”

so what is it exactly that the lovers of censorship want from us - I think the answer is clear

they want acquiescence, they want submission, they want unquestioning Conformity they want us to give up and stop fighting - stop telling jokes, stop telling the truth

they want to raise the cost of speaking freely so high that we'd rather just keep our mouth shut to avoid all the hassle and penalties and that would be the easy thing wouldn't it

adjust our behavior - fall in line - do our best to play by the rules of wokeness that try to reshape reality itself - it'd certainly be easier than fighting back and risking everything we'd have = no more headaches, no more suspensions. no more disruptions to our revenue streams and all it would cost us is our integrity- all we'd have to trade for a little peace of mind in a platform is the truth itself and our right to speak it

all we have to do is trade Freedom - a thing so profoundly valuable that men have laid down their lives to secure it - for captivity and capitulation

are you willing to make that trade just to make things easier?

we were faced with this choice when Twitter suspended us last year for a joke we made about Rachel Levine - a transgender Health Admiral in the Biden Administration

for those who don't remember the details USA Today had named Rachel Levine their pick for “woman of the year” - apparently they'd run out of real women to choose from and we looked at that headline and it felt like a parody already

how are you supposed to saiz something like that - you got a man in a dress picked for woman of the year - it sounds like something straight out of a South Park episode

but that's the burden of being in comedy today - you have to somehow manage to come up with jokes that are funnier than whatever Democrats are doing in real life

it's a tough job so we started pitching ideas back and forth - and one we had was just to mock USA today's insane choice for Woman of the Year by just accurately referring to Rachel Levine as a man

the headline we landed on was this - the Babylon Bee’s “Man of the Year is Rachel Levine”

our chief editor Kyle joked that this one was going to get us kicked off Twitter - they count on this by the way, they know that if they can make you afraid of being deplatformed you'll do their job for them and censor yourself

for every case of hard censorship where they actually take down user content there are a thousand cases of soft censorship - where users bite their own tongue knowing they'll be penalized if they speak

freely but we don't do that here – we refuse to censor ourselves so we took a chance and posted the Rachel Levine joke. knowing it might get us in some trouble - wasn't long of course before some trans activists got a hold of it and started mass reporting the tweet

twitter reviewed it determined we'd violated the hateful conduct policy which prohibits misgendering and they sent us a notice to say that we'd been locked out of our account

as these platforms often do, they gave us a choice – “delete the tweet and you can have your account back- refuse and your account will remain locked indefinitely”

now they could have deleted it themselves - that would have been censorship sure, but I'd much prefer that to what actually happened

instead of deleting it themselves they told us we had to delete it and not only that we had to check a box acknowledging that we'd engaged in hateful conduct

that's not just censorship, it's subjugation - so we refused within minutes - I responded publicly we're not deleting anything

I tweeted if the cost of speaking the truth is the loss of our Twitter account then so be it

we knew this meant losing access to our millions of followers - we knew it meant being sidelined from the conversation but we also knew we'd be giving up something even more important if we caved

almost immediately people started mocking us and taunting us saying it was only a matter of time before we deleted the Tweet

they couldn't wait to see us betray our own principles just to get back the clicks and engagement we'd given up

I actually found their wishing we'd show weakness motivational - it made me want to double down - I mean what could be more fun than disappointing a bunch of leftists

a couple of days later we got a call from Elon Musk he wanted to know if we'd actually been suspended and we explained that we were locked out and had to delete a tweet in order to get our account back

he asked us why that was a problem for us - so we gave our reasons and he respected them

then he pauses for a moment - he says “maybe I just need to buy Twitter “

Let’s hope that, came the elections, a small step can be take to throw off the brain fog that engendered by the appalling existing kakistocracy of a Cult, seeking to impose the mental slavery of more “big government by idiots” and instead, seeks to remove its yolk s that people can do more in the “live, love and laugh” arena, unlocking as much potential from their own earned wealth as possible!

Remember this from 1977? How times and culture have changed.

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Freebird - 7/2/1977 - Oakland Coliseum Stadium (Official) (youtube.com)

Onwards!!!

