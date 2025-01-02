From this 12-minute video here:

I will just post the last few minutes outlining four “solutions” for Australia.

“… within hours of 15 Americans being slaughtered by an Islamist with an Isis flag hundreds of pro Palestinians were marching through the streets of New York calling for a global “inada “.

(“Inada” in the YouTube transcript is a misspelling of the term “intifada” which is an Arabic word that translates to “uprising” or “rebellion.”).

Back to the transcript:

“… these people have zero shame if they aren't citizens they should be expelled and if they are citizens they should be watched.

Australia's got the same problem – this perverse upside-down world only ends when we stop importing people that hate us and deport those already here who reject our values in favour of a backward culture of terrorism and death.

meanwhile we need leadership that possesses the moral clarity to do at least four things:

first reject cultural relativism - objective truth does exist and the truth is. the Judaeo-Christian West produces outcomes and freedoms that are superior to any other world view.

and if anyone disputes that ask them why they live here rather than in

Afghanistan

second - shape our immigration program to reflect the fact that not all cultures are equal - only bring people here who support our world view and get rid of non-citizens who undermine our values.

third stop apologizing for Aussie culture and stop undermining all our unifying symbols the flag, the anthem, Australia Day, our British Heritage

Green's leader Adam Bandt won't even stand in front of an Australian flag – Prime Minister Albanese won't stand in front of only the Australian flag.

Both men are undermining our nation and as a consequence putting all of us in danger and

fourth stop pretending there's no problem with Islamic extremism if we can't even have a discussion about why this particular ideology has so often inspired violence around the globe, then we are not serious people and right now we're led by a government that is neither moral nor courageous nor serious - not a serious person in its ranks - and that leaves all of us like those pedestrians in New Orleans dangerously exposed

you know the thing that really ticks me off - it doesn't need to be this way when you're out and about this week.

and you see one of those diversity bollards that authorities have generously installed to protect you and your family from their immoral policies - remember it doesn't have to be this way - and it's only this way because we've put up with it. “

It does rather beg the question “are particular groups of Muslims conditioned from birth to have a tendency to more deadly violence than Jews, Christians, Hindus and any other religious sect?” – With a follow-up question “Can non-Muslims, as well as Muslims, have their minds altered by some Muslim terrorist brainwashing techniques and can these be detected in advance at border crossing points?”

We can all agree that driving a truck into a crowd of people is a sign of lunacy.

Of course, 95-98% of any religiously or politically aligned group are non-violent. The issue we are seeing here is the propensity for attacks on random people in one religious group v the more targeted and personal attacks in all others.

To put it another way – “are there more violent mass attacks by Muslims in the West, than there are deadly violence incidents – and what about other rates of Muslim v non-Muslim violent and non-violent crime?”

We know there are gulfs in culture and tolerance around the status of women and their legal rights, female genital mutilation, attitudes to LBGTQ+, polygamy and so on, between those of the Judaeo-Christian faith, Hindus and Muslims – and we know that socialists/communists have no strong religious belief system at all, only regulations imposed by socialist high priests – but is the US Constitution and Bill of Rights sufficient, if large communities are dominated by religious and political Cults - who regard these as “patriarchal and white race-based aspirations”?

food for thought.

Onwards!!!