Aaron Siri REVEALS the Shocking Truth Behind Vaccine Trials – SF509

“Today I’m talking to Aaron Siri, the attorney taking on Big Pharma and exposing the cracks in vaccine mandates and public health regulation. From forcing the CDC to release hidden data to challenging mandates all the way to the Supreme Court, Aaron’s work uncovers how profit-driven motives and regulatory conflicts of interest shape the public health narrative.”

It’s not just the “show trials” for the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections – it’s almost EVERY vaccine on EVERY schedule in the US and around the world.

o-one is “anti-vaxx” in the same way that no-one s “anti-surgery” or “anti-bandage” or even “ant–antiseptic”!

But vaccines have been “authorised” using appalling scientific and medical methods – methods that are almost guaranteed to cause deaths and harms because the data submitted by big pharma is sloppy, slipshod and of really, really low quality.

For those who aren’t in the know about the toxic vaccines approved by eh FDA and CDC – especially parents – this video is a “must see”.

Do not be taken in by the label “anti-vaxx” – that is a marketing term designed to deflect and distract from the toxicity of improperly authorised “vaccines”.

Be “Pro-health”.

Onwards!!!

