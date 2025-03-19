From here:

Breaking News: Hospital Records In Texas Measles Death Released To CHD | Childrens Health Defense

“We, at Children’s Health Defense, have obtained access to the medical records of the girl in Texas with measles who died. After analyzing the documents, Pierre Kory, M.D. has come to the conclusion that this child, unequivocally, “did not die of measles.”

“His expert assessment on this death is that it resulted from a “grievous” medical error, not purely a breathing condition or viral illness like the media would like us to believe.

In this exclusive interview, Dr. Kory outlines the facts about this case. He explains how the hospital failed to treat with the proper antibiotics at the proper time and allowed for her to die “catastrophically” in a state of shock.

We also hear from Ben Edwards, M.D. — the doctor who has been treating this family and the other Mennonite families in the area. Dr. Edwards shares how the community has been responding to this outbreak and their perspective on the untimely loss, a “tragic mistake.”

The embedded video discusses all the issues raised - Azithromycin (but not Budesonide?) and anti-biotics 101 for unidentified pneumonia.

“What are the rsks v benefits of the MMR ijection?”.

