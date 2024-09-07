From here:

“Former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson, who coerced Twitter in court two years ago to reverse his permanent suspension for saying COVID vaccines don't stop infection or transmission, filed an amended complaint Wednesday against President Biden, current and former officials and two Pfizer leaders, citing new evidence obtained from Congress and X, formerly Twitter.”

“He says emails show that Facebook treated Andy Slavitt, former senior adviser to the COVID-19 response coordinator, as an "intermediary" with the White House a month after he "officially resigned" in June 2021, despite Slavitt's lawyers claiming he continued badgering social media platforms only in his capacity as a "private citizen" to censor Berenson.“

"Twitter’s closest competitor viewed Slavitt as speaking for the government at the same time he was pressuring Twitter over me," he said. "Timing is not a problem," as it was for censored doctors and an activist in the Supreme Court case, because "Twitter took no public action against me before the federal government began pressuring it."

So, we have a claim that, although he had officially quit, Andy Slavitt acted in a de facto capacity to exert illegal pressure and influence on behalf of the squatter in the White House and the Democratc Party in general.

No smoke without fire – is this de facto activity that promotes a political party’s wishes and policies endemic throughout every sector of government – o both sides of the aisle?

We all know that the squatter ad the Democratic Party announce policies ad executive orders they know, in advance, will be thrown out if brought to a court – they hope to use the legal system of lower to higher to Supreme courts to delay the overturning of illegal and unconstitutional acts. There is no personal cost to any individual for doing so.

Lawfare. Lawfare is the use of legal systems and institutions to damage or delegitimize an opponent, or to deter an individual's usage of their legal rights.

Was Slavitt being paid directly by taxpayers, the Democratic Party or by other interests that would benefit from his de facto role in implementing policy?

"Slavitt was at the center of the conspiracy" to deplatform Berenson, the amended suit says. He "remained close" to then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and had a "close relationship" with former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member. “

Administration officials, of course, are appointed to receive salaries and benefits and are “captured” by being hired by any US Executive branch – they may be incompetent, overpaid and corrupt – or the opposite - that is the prerogative of the Administration.

So, there are “officials” and then there are “unofficials”.

In a free, open ad uncensored society we can “follow the money”. Censorship of course, removes all the breadcrumbs leading to the exposure of the guilt of those I power. A se facto network of “unofficial influencers” that by-pass all laws and regulations covering “official” conduct.

“Pfizer sponsored Slavitt's podcast, in which he interviewed the company's CEO Albert Bourla in late July 2021 – after leaving the White House – and where Gottlieb was "repeatedly a guest" during and after Slavitt's White House tenure. Murthy, Gottlieb and Bourla are also defendants.”

SO, it is down to the Supreme Court to determine whether a de facto “unofficial influencer” and the cabal he influenced, constitutes “corruption, influence peddling and political interference” and a criminal and civil breach of the Constitution and the law/regulations – or legitimate “par for the course” political activity.

