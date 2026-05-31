The UK reported deaths with C19 present of 232,000 during the entire pandemic period – these were not caused by C19, just those deaths with C19 present using a flawed RT-PCR test, and the use of DNR’s and failure to treat with antibiotics and treatment protocols such as HCQ and ivermectin plus, latterly augmented NAC etc.

There was not much discussion about the impact of using Midazolam + morphine in the early stages of panic where killing and cremation were the treatment protocols stipulated by the government and by NICE.

Let’s reprise Midazolam first.

From here:

A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

Not an ounce of curiosity by the UK’s C19 enquiry as to the surge in deaths that coincided with ‘Midazolam Matt Hncock’s edicts.

The enquiry – from Brave AI:

“The total cost of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as of the end of the 2025/26 financial year is projected to be £227 million, making it the most expensive statutory inquiry in British history.

This figure is derived from several key cost components:

Inquiry Expenditure : The inquiry itself spent approximately £203.9 million cumulatively by December 2025.

Government Response Costs : Government departments spent an additional £101 million (from April 2023 to June 2025) responding to the inquiry, covering legal advice and dedicated staff.

Daily Cost : The average daily spend is estimated at £158,269 , significantly higher than previous major inquiries like the Grenfell Tower Inquiry (£65,000 per day).

Legal Fees: Over half of the inquiry’s internal costs (approx. £101.7 million) were allocated to legal counsel and solicitors.

The inquiry, chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, began in 2022 and is expected to conclude with its final report in 2027.

It is not even complete.

A case could be made that a major reason that the British public has lost faith in its politicians is because MPs were silent as the EXPERIMENTAL modified mRNA injections were rolled out from December 2020.

The impact on the health of those injected is not available. Perhaps it is a coincidence tht apip payments for anxiety and depression are at record levels and tha the UK’s birth rate is at record low – perhaps there is cause and effect – no-one is looking – no doubt afraid of what they might find.

From Brave AI:

“There were 585,396 live births in England and Wales in 2025, representing a 1.6% decrease from the 594,677 recorded in 2024. This figure marks the lowest number of live births since 1977.”

Now we have this:

Covid inquiry accused of ‘overstating’ vaccine success

“The Covid Inquiry has been accused of using questionable modelling that “overstates” the effectiveness of vaccines.

In its latest report, the inquiry presented “highly uncertain modelling” with a “degree of confidence and authority that the underlying evidence cannot sustain”, according to two Oxford professors.

“Prof Carl Heneghan, director of Oxford’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine and Dr Tom Jefferson, a senior associate tutor at the university, have urged the UK’s statistics watchdog to open an inquiry.

In a letter to the Office for Statistical Regulation (OSR), they say: “The inquiry repeatedly states that Covid-19 vaccination ‘saved millions of lives globally’ and cites estimates that 449,241 lives were saved in England and 25,386 in Scotland by March 2023.”

“Yet the report itself acknowledges that these estimates are derived from mathematical models that rely on assumptions about vaccine efficacy, waning immunity, prior infection, behavioural responses, and hypothetical counterfactual scenarios that were never observed.”

The professors go on to say that the inquiry relies on “counterfactual modelling” and it gives the public “an impression of evidential certainty that does not exist”.

“Responding to a complaint about this, the OSR said the inquiry’s description “does not sufficiently communicate the level of uncertainty associated with the analysis”.

The Covid enquiry relies heavily on the demonstrable false out put of s model built by the philandering wife cheater , “

“The executive summary of the inquiry’s Module 2 report said: “Had a mandatory lockdown been imposed on or immediately after 16 March 2020, modelling has established that the number of deaths in England in the first wave up until 1 July 2020 would have been reduced by 48 per cent – equating to approximately 23,000 fewer deaths”.

This 23,000 figure was based on modelling by Prof Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London. The same model suggested that 35,000 people would have died in the first wave of the pandemic in Sweden if the country had not locked down. However, Sweden never went into lockdown and the actual number was 6,000.

In other word the modelling by the cheating professor was complete bullshit – following a long history of crap output produced by Ferguson over many decades.

There is no point in “enquiries” that seek only to provide cover for tragic errors made by politicians and health “authorities”.

The enquiry was a whitewash and did not address the failings in the ‘system’ or thos responsible.

Onwards!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan