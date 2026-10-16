From here:

(100) ☕️ SLEEPY TIME ☙ Friday, October 16, 2026 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠

Scoot down to the section on the admitted fraud:

“This week’s news cycle delivered another ‘peer-reviewed’ jab study that turned out to be faked.

Don’t be shocked: the balloon of guilt once again exploded all over the lone doctoral student, who quit science in disgrace, leaving the tenured professors blameless.

In more than one way, this story is a tragic opera. on Wednesday the journal Science Translational Medicine reported, “Retraction of the Research Article “SARS-CoV-2 S2–targeted vaccination elicits broadly neutralizing antibodies.” (Hat tip toReact 19’s diligent team.)

From that linked study:

“On 27 July 2022, Science Translational Medicine published the Research Article “SARS-CoV-2 S2–targeted vaccination elicits broadly neutralizing antibodies” by K. W. Ng et al.

. After an investigation, the Francis Crick Institute has concluded that fabricated data are present in Fig. 2, B and C, and that falsified images are present in fig. S6.

The investigation concluded that the first author, Kevin W. Ng, was responsible for this, and he has admitted responsibility.

Further, the existence of data fabrication casts doubt on some other experiments presented in the paper, for which primary data and samples are unavailable, precluding post hoc verification.

In agreement with the findings of the investigation, we are retracting the article.

Authors Kevin W. Ng, Nikhail Faulker, Katja Finsterbusch, Mary Wu, Ruth Harvey, Saira Hussain, Yafei Liu, Svend Kjaer, Charles Swanton, Sonia Gandhi, Rupert Beale, Steve J. Gamblin, Peter Cherepanov, John McCauley, Rodney Daniels, Michael Howell, Andreas Wack, David L. V. Bauer, and George Kassiotis agreed with the Retraction.

Authors Maria Greco and Hisashi Arase did not respond.

That’s a lot of ‘supervisin’ co-llaborators.

So. Another lie exposed and admitted.

Back to the C&C piece”

“Here’s what all those experts always knew but never told us: studies that sound great at first often explode in disgrace.

Not just crackpot studies from fringe epidemiologists, but peer-reviewed, top-tier, pharma-funded, 21-author, 83-times-cited studies from one of the most prestigious labs in Europe.

This one stood for four years with fake data, and not one of Kevin Ng’s twenty co-authors noticed.

Neither did the peer reviewers, the journal editors, or the 83 other scientists who cited it in their own papers, a magnificent masterwork of fraud spanning the globe.

Here’s what Brave AI says about the citations of this paper:

“ The article was cited 84 times in Crossref and 83 times in Web of Science.

However, the article has been retracted by Science Translational Medicine due to fabricated data and falsified images, a decision finalized in October 2026.”

“While the original 2022 article claimed that SARS-CoV-2 S2-targeted vaccination elicited broadly neutralizing antibodies, the retracted status invalidates these findings for scientific or public health citation.

Back to the Coffee and Covid article:

“I hope you’re sitting down. Retraction Watch’s ever-expanding list now exceeds 700 retracted Covid papers.

Seven hundred!

It’s become so commonplace that one more fraudulent covid study doesn’t make any news anymore, not even the science mags.

It just is. It’s apparently an unremarkable fact of life.

To the extent there is any, the scrap of good news is that 700 retracted covid papers shows the system is working.

Granted, it is working slowly. And it is working too late to be any good to people who were forced to decide on short notice during the pandemic whether to take the shots or find a new job. But at least science is policing itself.

“ The Crick Institute found that the study included fabricated data and falsified images. It wasn’t incorrect data.

It wasn’t any data accident.

No. In this case, it was fraudulent data.

“First, the rules. The rules require all named authors to meaningfully participate in the research, drafting, and supervision of any study bearing their name. Individual journals add their own rules; in the case of this study, each author was required to keep a copy of the data (they didn’t). There are even more rules for co-authors, and at the end of the day, leave little room for wriggling out of joint responsibility for papers you put your name on.

On paper, the ethical rules look just like you would hope. So you might fairly be wondering how Kevin Ng’s 20 co-authors slimed their way out of this meltdown.

💉 Personal accountability is always tricky. Humans make rules for others; humans want grace for themselves when things go sideways; so humans tweak the rules. So as ever, even though a massive superstructure of ethical rules hangs over publishing academics, there’s an escape hatch. A loophole. The fine print.

It turns out that, when a credible claim of academic fraud arises, journals assign the investigation to the sponsoring institution. On this covid vaccine paper, nineteen of twenty-one authors were with the Francis Crick Institute. So Crick investigated. Unsurprisingly, it found 20 of its senior academics to be completely innocent.

I am confident you are relieved to know they had nothing to do with it, and couldn’t possibly have prevented this from happening.

Retraction Watch said hey … wait a sec. How could it be, with all the ethical rules attached to co-authorship, that no one else shared any responsibility? That seems weird. It requested a copy of Crick’s investigative report. The Institute responded promptly and in full, by not responding at all.

What we do know is that, for purposes of this fraudulent COVID vaccine paper with its fake data and its made-up graphics, one PhD student “admitted responsibility” and got the career axe: Kevin W. Ng, the lowest guy on the 21-headed totem pole.

They made him admit it (they probably even made him say it was not under duress), and installed him somewhere down under the bus’s undercarriage.

“As for the 20 other, more senior scientists who supervised Kevin, who supposedly checked his work and diligently helped to author the widely cited Covid paper… well, Crick gave them the green light. “

There was no evidence of malpractice by any other authors of the paper,” it concluded. (No evidence!) Whew! They are all in the clear! Nobody had noticed anything! How could they! They were duped! Tricked! They never saw it coming!

They were guilty only of being too trusting.

In the post-credit scene, after taking one for his team, Kevin quietly disassociated from the Crick Institute and Rockefeller University, surrendered forever his dream of becoming a famous bioscientist,

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