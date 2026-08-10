Remember this? I expect a repeat - in true undemocratic EUSR style. (European Union of Socialist Republics - modelled on the defunct USSR.

Emmanuel Macron scrambles to form left-wing alliance in bid to block Marine Le Pen from power

From here:

Germany’s AfD takes 20-point lead ahead of crucial Saxony-Anhalt vote

“An INSA poll released on Monday showed the AfD up one point to 42%, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) plunging to 22%.

The AfD has never participated in a ruling coalition in Germany’s 16 states or its federal government, as all other mainstream parties refuse to work with it, a policy infamously known as the “firewall.”

Despite the party branch in Saxony-Anhalt being branded a confirmed case of right-wing extremism by domestic intelligence, it stands a serious chance of securing an outright majority in the election, depending on whether several minor parties fail to achieve the 5% threshold needed to win seats in the state parliament in Magdeburg.

“The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has extended its polling lead to 20 percentage points in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, where the anti-immigrant party is seeking an unprecedented absolute majority in elections on September 6.

An INSA poll released on Monday showed the AfD up one point to 42%, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) plunging to 22%.

“The state is currently governed by a coalition between the CDU, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

The INSA poll showed both the CDU’s coalition partners locked in a battle to hit the 5% threshold, with the SPD on 6% and the FDP on 4%, alongside the opposition Greens on 4%.

The Left, meanwhile, were third on 13%. The far-left party is ideologically poles apart from the CDU, but could be forced to support incumbent Premier Sven Schulze in its effort to keep the AfD out of power.

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