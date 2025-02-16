First the Trump plan:

Good idea! Chances of success = zero, but hey, can’t fault the idea. This would mean a cut of almost 500 billion bucks in the US fiscal deficit! I wonder what the Chinese response will be, especially now that its navy has more ships than the US!

Regular readers will recall that I consider China to be the only country capable of enforcing a ten-mile-wide buffer zone along the 700-mile-long line of combat in Ukraine. Russia will never agree to NATO troops in Ukraine and the US has proven itself a “breaker of promises” over decades - Trump will not be around for ever and unless the Democratic Party gets over its “Russia Derangement Syndrome”, three will always be the risk that it will seek to stir up a global war,

Meanwhile, in the muppet show that goes for unrepresentative government in the UK, there is about to be a reckoning.

From here:

Starmer to overrule Reeves and hike defence spending as fears rise over Ukraine

“Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to increase defence spending and overrule Rachel Reeves, according to reports.

According to reports, the Prime Minister is expected to make an announcement as early next week after warning “it was a “once in a generation moment” for the UK, the US and Europe to work together, The Times reports.”

Per Brave AI:

“The United Kingdom spent approximately £56.8 billion on defence in the fiscal year 2023/24, compared to £59 billion in the previous year.”

Th UK needs to replace all the weapons it sent to Ukraine in the first instance, per Brave AI:

“The UK has provided Ukraine with a variety of weapons, including Challenger battle tanks, anti-tank missiles such as the Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons (NLAWs) and Javelin missiles, air defence systems, armoured fighting vehicles, anti-structure munitions, and artillery shells. Additionally, the UK has supplied Starstreak surface-to-air missiles, which are used to shoot down Russian jets and helicopters, as well as M270 long-range multiple launch rocket systems. The UK has also provided Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Harpoon anti-ship missile systems.”

“,,, the UK's total military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the invasion is £4.6 billion…”

Plus “… over £1.3 billion to date for the International Fund for Ukraine…”

Call it £6 billion.

Anyone want to hazard a guess as to how much will be returned that hasn’t been destroyed, sold, or captured?

All that before the military budget is increased or is the proposed increase just to replenish it?

The Chancellorette of the Exchequer, Rachel from accounts appears a little taxed by this conundrum which blows through her housekeeping money.

All denied by the “Labour cabinet” which looks more and more like a broken cupboard you could pick up in a garage sale.

“The whole Cabinet, the whole Government, I think most people in this country recognise the pressures the world is under, recognise more will have to be spent on defence,” Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

Reynolds said he “disagrees” that the Chancellor doesn’t want to spend more money on defence.”

There is another quote in the article:

“It’s clear Europe must take on a greater role in Nato,” the Prime Minister said as US officials have called on Europe to take on a bigger role in the alliance.”

I wonder if he is aware just what the EU has been doing in the last few years.

From here:

EU defence in numbers - Consilium

The EU is about to hand out an exemption from fiscal rules for military spending:

Von der Leyen demands trigger of emergency clause to massively boost defense spending – POLITICO

“European Union countries will be able to significantly increase their spending on defence under a plan announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.”

Hmmm. Maybe the Prime Muppet of the UK. Cur Keir Starmer has been given his marching orders from the EU.

Not to be outdone, the most stupid cabinet muppet, contributed his nanogram of intelligence.

David Lammy and John Healey: UK 'must do more' to share Europe security burden - BBC News

“The UK and EU countries must spend more on defence, with Europe facing an "existential question" even in the event of a negotiated peace in Ukraine, David Lammy has said.”

The “mandarins” in the UK and EU cannot seriously think that Russia, a country of 140 million people, has plans to invade the EU and UK with their combined population of 500 million people?

It’s all so ridiculous. It’s about as likely as Russia nuking every city in the EU and UK. Which will only happen if Russia is attacked by the EU and UK.

Any future war is going to be fought with drones and autonomous robots that take out the infrastructure of countries - as has happened to Ukraine.

Much like using enhanced skeletal support weapons against drones like this:

The Matrix Revolutions - Zion Machine Invasion [HD]

So, the UK is going along with the EU narrative - and the EU is likely to up its spending by a further, say, 30% to over 400 billion euros.

Maybe the UK will increase its military budget, first to cover the “loss of weapons” sent t Ukraine and then to increase spending to 3.5% of GDP, or around £70 billion a year,

Expect a “black hole” of around 6 billion + 14 billion increased spending = the magic “black hole” of £20 billion pounds.

All because Boris Johnson flew into Kiev and scuppered the agreed to peace deal in 2022 and told Ukraine to take on Russia with US, UK and EU taxpayer money, without any recourse to ay democratic process.

The climate freak Ed Miliband is keeping his head down whilst all this progresses. Taking down his solar farms and wind turbines would be like shooting fish in a barrel - except using drones! No energy security at all! As for all that land not producing food? Well, maybe the local council will be able to take it away in all those recycling bins,

Onwards!!!