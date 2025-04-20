After years of saying nothing about the infestation of the US with murderers, rapists and human/drug traffickers, SCOTUS orders a pause on expulsions
Round and round it goes – where it stops, no-one knows!
The bun fight amongst judges continues apace. A few hundred years ago, Andrew Jackson was (mis) quoted as stating “John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it,” about a SCOTUS decision involving the sovereignty of the Cherokee Nation in Georgia.
Well, now SCOTUS has stepped in to the deportation of violent criminal immigrant gang members.
We can compare the actions of the Trump Administration with the impotency of the Marxist UK Labour “government” under Starmer that says things like “smash the gangs”.
Trump wants to evict the murderers, rapists and human/drug traffickers – Starmer allows the law to be exploited by “human rights” lawyers and myopic judges who have zero regard for victims and the drain on government finances the illegal immigrants.
Each illegal immigrant deprives the country of resources for those that need it.
Here’s the latest:
SCOTUS Presses Pause On Trump’s Tren De Aragua Deportations | The Daily Caller
“President Donald Trump issued several executive orders to address illegal immigration and border security upon taking office Jan. 20, including designating Mexican drug cartels, the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and the El Salvadoran prison gang MS-13 as foreign terrorist organizations. Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to speed up the deportation of TdA gang members on March 15.
Boasberg issued a March 15 injunction ordering the Trump administration to turn two planes carrying members of TdA to El Salvador around. Boasberg has since threatened to hold the Trump administration in contempt of court for not turning the planes around.
The Supreme Court overturned Boasberg’s orders in a 5-4 decision issued April 7, saying Boasberg lacked the authority to issue the injunction, but one of the new challenges came from Texas, where the gang members are being detained pending their deportation. The court also ruled Trump had the power to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport gang members.”
And now?
“The Supreme Court temporarily halted the Trump administration’s efforts to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport members of a violent prison gang early Saturday morning.”
Maybe give all the judges and civil liberties advocates some evidence of the number of American lives saved and the reductions in the numbers of victims.
Where were these judges and advocates when millions of migrant beggars were pouring into the US? Maybe give them all a huge pool of Jello to play for a few months whilst the Trump Administration removes their upcoming case load resulting from the thousands of Americs lives that will be destroyed by their “progressive, liberal but legal” dogma,
