From here:

Scientists Sound Alarm as AI Chatbots Push Plans to Wipe Out Humanity with Biological Weapons - Slay News

“Scientists are raising urgent concerns after advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems were caught pushing detailed plans on how to engineer and deploy biological weapons to wipe out the human race.

The alert is fueling fresh fears that powerful tech is being unleashed without adequate safeguards. ”

Yikes!!

“According to reports, experts have provided more than a dozen transcripts showing chatbots offering structured, step-by-step guidance on building and spreading biological threats.

Even publicly accessible models reportedly gave instructions on acquiring genetic materials, weaponizing them, and dispersing them in crowded areas, sometimes including suggestions for evading detection.

In one case, an AI system allegedly explained how a weather balloon could be used to spread pathogens over a major U.S. city.

In another, a chatbot identified which biological agents could devastate the food supply by targeting livestock.”

Effectively, psychopathic villains (think Fauci, Baric, Daszak), with cheap laptops, have access to pathogens on the WHO’s publicly available database along with detailed instructions on how to create AND deploy lethal combinations of potentially highly virulent and infectious new or dangerously modified diseases – WITH NO OVERSIGHT.

“Industry insiders are now warning that AI could eliminate the expertise barrier that once prevented widespread access to bioweapons development.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned:

“I am concerned that a genius in everyone’s pocket could remove that barrier, essentially making everyone a PhD virologist who can be walked through the process… step-by-step.”

That warning reflects growing fears that bad actors could misuse powerful AI tools with little technical background.

The revelations are raising serious questions about whether tech companies are moving too quickly to deploy powerful AI systems without fully understanding the consequences.

For critics, the pattern is clear: rapid innovation, minimal accountability, and growing exposure to threats that were once limited to highly specialized actors.

Pandora’s Box –

Existential risk is a related term specifically referring to events that could cause full-blown human extinction or permanently and drastically curtail humanity’s existence or potential.

OMNICIDE – by artificial intelligence – how ironic.

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