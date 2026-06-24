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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
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Of course they do. AI is the main tool to push the destructive Liberal (I don't really like that term or to use that label - as Satanic would be a better one) agendas and further brainwashing/thought-shaping of the masses. Same MO and ideology, different tool. Nothing new under the Sun.

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