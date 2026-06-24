From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

Washington Post Investigation Finds AI Has Huge Liberal Bias

WaPo is famously left wing, but nevertheless here’s what it found:

The Washington Post tested the AI models behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and others using political questions designed by researchers to gauge how chatbots respond to hot-button political issues. The results suggest that chatbots have clear political leanings that can conflict with promises made by the companies behind them,”

“According to the Post,

OpenAI provided only a left-leaning argument to 80% of queries, only a right-leaning argument to 3% of queries, and a more balanced answer to 17%.

DeepSeek came in at 70%, 7%, and 23%,

Gab put up 50%, 3%, and 47%,

Anthropic’s Claude provided a left-leaning answer in 43% of cases and both sides the remaining 57% of the time.”

“Grok and Google’s Gemini were by far the most balanced.

Grok came in at 40%, 33%, and 27%,

Gemini offered both sides 93% of the time and a left-leaning reply the remaining 7%.

(I use Brave Ai, for most of my facts!

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