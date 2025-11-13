There is conjecture that thousands of young British (and Hindu? ) girls were systematically raped and trafficked by hundreds of middle-aged Pakistani men in at least 50 British cities. Allegations have now extended to SCOTTISH cities and continue in London.

The allegations also extend to a cover up and participation by social services and the police.

The sheer scale of the evidence that can an should be compiled is vast.

A government enquiry will take at least a decade and will cost 100’s of millions of pounds – before compensation for victims is calculated and paid. Th compensation could easily run to billions.

How much compensation for a single rape, covered up by systemic state corruption? £10,000? - how many rapes- half a million? even more for the most brutal and repetitive, egregious rapes?

For example, The ineffective and useless UK Covid enquiry (per Brave AI) “The current projected cost of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry is £227 million, according to the latest estimate from the TaxPayers’ Alliance, making it the most expensive statutory inquiry in UK history in terms of both total spend and average daily cost.” “ The inquiry is expected to cost approximately £158,269 per day over its projected duration of 1,433 days.”

The evidence from victims needs to be documented and correlated with the names of those providing social services - the employees, local councillors, police (taxi d4rivers?) documenting the times these people were “on duty” or providing car, etc.

The names of the rapists, their friends/families/contacts needs to be correlated also and a giant map spanning cities/streets/hotels/rape premises compiled.

(social media messages need to be accessed of all involved!!!

The task is enormous and a “enquiry” just won’t cover all the permutations and the rape paths and cover-ups.

Maybe Elon Musk Can design an AI program to collect the evidential data and highlight the correlations!

Onwards!!!

