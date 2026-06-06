From here:

“AI-designed universal coronavirus vaccine passes first human trial

AI-designed universal coronavirus vaccine passes first human trial

First human trial: The AI-designed universal coronavirus vaccine was safe and well tolerated in 39 volunteers, triggering immunity to multiple coronaviruses.

Future-proof design: Using machine learning, scientists created a ‘super-antigen’ targeting virus features that rarely change, aiming to protect against future mutations.

Next trial phase: A phase II trial with over 200 participants will test the vaccine’s broader immune response and potential for pandemic prevention.

Universal Sarbeco coronavirus vaccine targeting genetic features of virus family

“The vaccine is designed to protect against known and yet-to-emerge Sarbeco coronaviruses by targeting genetic features common to the entire virus family. This approach aims to provide broad-spectrum protection beyond currently circulating strains.

AI-driven vaccine design targets unchanging viral components

“The vaccine is developed using artificial intelligence to analyze global genetic data from virus families. This process identifies viral components that do not change over time, enabling the creation of a ‘super-antigen’ capable of providing broad and lasting immunity. By focusing on stable viral elements, the approach aims to remain effective despite future virus mutations.

AI-designed ‘super-antigen’ vaccine could end frequent update cycle

“Current vaccines often require regular updates to match new virus variants. The AI-designed ‘super-antigen’ vaccine aims to break this cycle by targeting viral components that remain constant, potentially eliminating the need for frequent reformulation. This represents a significant shift in how vaccines could be maintained over time.

University of Cambridge and DIOSynVax collaboration on AI-designed vaccine

“The University of Cambridge partnered with biotechnology company DIOSynVax to develop a vaccine whose active ingredient was entirely designed using artificial intelligence simulations. This collaboration marks the first time such an AI-designed active ingredient has been tested in humans.

Human trial confirms safety of AI-designed vaccine

“An initial human trial of the AI-designed vaccine has confirmed that it is safe for use in people. The trial results indicate no safety concerns in the tested participants. This marks a key milestone in the vaccine’s development process.

Phase I trial results show safety and immune response of AI-designed vaccine

“Phase I clinical trial results indicate that the AI-designed vaccine is safe, with no significant side effects reported. The trials also showed that the vaccine can trigger immune responses to SARS-CoV-2, SARS, and related bat coronaviruses.

Planned phase II study with over 200 participants

“A phase II study involving more than 200 participants is planned to evaluate the AI-designed vaccine’s effectiveness in a broader population. This next stage will build on the safety and immune activation results from the initial trial.

Potential long-term use of AI-designed vaccine for pandemic prevention

“If proven successful, the AI-designed vaccine could be deployed pre-emptively to protect against entire families of viruses. This approach could prevent future pandemics, potentially saving millions of lives and avoiding significant economic disruption.

Potential adaptation of AI vaccine method to Ebola and influenza

“Scientists believe the AI-driven vaccine design method could be adapted to protect against other pathogens, including Ebola and influenza. This adaptability suggests the approach could have broad applications beyond the initial target virus family, enhancing preparedness for multiple infectious diseases.

Potential for rapid regulatory approval after successful phase II and III trials

“One possible scenario for the AI-designed vaccine is rapid regulatory approval if it successfully completes phase II and III clinical trials. Such approval could enable swift deployment and stockpiling to prevent outbreaks. This pathway depends on positive trial outcomes and regulatory readiness.

Scenario of slowed adoption due to regulatory caution, manufacturing issues, or public hesitancy

“Adoption of the AI-designed vaccine could be delayed if regulatory bodies proceed cautiously, if manufacturing faces challenges, or if the public is hesitant toward AI-designed medicines. These factors could slow integration into mainstream vaccine development and global health strategies.”

Given the abject failure of regulators who ‘approved’ the roll-out of an Experimental C19 gene modifying injection that killed tens of thousands and maimed millions, the faith of the public in the same regulators who ignored obvious safety signal from clinical trials and who have FAILED to investigate rising population mortality rates, falling fertility rates and rising cancer/heart conditions across the entire plant indicates that any AI – computer generated- AI ‘solution’ remains doubtful.

Clinical study of the reactions of a few hundred trial participants that are NOT reflective of the damaged health and condition of the general population AND are not compared with the outcomes of alternative treatments such as hydroxychloroquine/ivermectin/fenbendazole/ nasal gargles or augmented NAC NEED to be conducted – AI ‘solutions ARE NOT the only treatment ‘protocol available.

Onwards!

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