The AI wars seem to have commenced with a leak of source code from ‘Anthropic’s large language model - ‘Claude’.

From here; (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

(16) Jeremy on X: “Anthropic accidentally leaked their entire source code yesterday. What happened next is one of the most insane stories in tech history. > Anthropic pushed a software update for Claude Code at 4AM. > A debugging file was accidentally bundled inside it. > That file contained https://t.co/4C4q3b6sOb” / X

(16) Pelican on X: “@Jeremybtc This is partly true, but heavily exaggerated. What appears well supported is that Anthropic accidentally exposed a large chunk of Claude Code’s source through a bundled source-map file in npm package version 2.1.88; multiple outlets reported roughly 512,000 lines across about” / X

You will have to read the threads in the twitter feeds ad try and make sense of the ‘leak’ ad ‘afer all his time. “ what difference does it make?”.

‘This is partly true, but heavily exaggerated.’

‘What appears well supported is that Anthropic accidentally exposed a large chunk of Claude Code’s source through a bundled source-map file in npm package version 2.1.88; multiple outlets reported roughly 512,000 lines across about 1,900 files, and Anthropic told Decrypt it was “a release packaging issue caused by human error,” not a breach.

It also appears true that Chaofan Shou was among the first to spot it and post a download link on X, and that mirrors and forks spread quickly afterward.’

‘Mirrors and forks’ at 4 am. OK!

‘The middle of the story is directionally plausible but not fully nailed down.

Reports say Anthropic pulled the package and that mirrors were hit with DMCA takedowns, while a repo called claw-code by Sigrid Jin / instructkr does exist, presents itself as a Python clean-room rewrite, cites the Wall Street Journal’s note that Jin used 25 billion Claude Code tokens last year, and says a Rust port is in progress.

The GitHub page currently shows about 51.7k stars and 56.6k forks, so the “49,000 stars and 56,000 forks” claim is now in the ballpark, though I did not find a primary source proving it was the fastest repo in GitHub history to hit 30,000 stars.

That “history” claim is repeated by the repo’s own README and by Decrypt, but I would treat it as unverified marketing unless GitHub itself confirms it.

The weakest parts are the more cinematic details.

I found support for 16 million views on Chaofan Shou’s thread from Decrypt, not 21 million.

I also found reporting and summaries around “Undercover Mode” in the leaked code, but not a primary Anthropic statement confirming the broader dramatic framing around it.

And “Anthropic leaked their entire source code” is overstated: the leak appears to involve Claude Code’s CLI/harness source, not Anthropic’s model weights or the company’s whole codebase.

So the clean verdict is: real leak, real scramble, real mirrors, real rewrite project — but the viral post inflates several numbers and overstates the scope.

From Jeremy’s thread;

‘Anthropic pushed a software update for Claude Code at 4AM.

> A debugging file was accidentally bundled inside it.

> That file contained 512,000 lines of their proprietary source code. > A researcher named Chaofan Shou spotted it within minutes and posted the download link on X.

> 21 million people have seen the thread.

> The entire codebase was downloaded, copied and mirrored across GitHub before Anthropic’s team had even woken up.

> Anthropic pulled the package and started firing DMCA takedowns at every repo hosting it. > That’s when a Korean developer named Sigrid Jin woke up at 4AM to his phone blowing up.

> He is the most active Claude Code user in the world with the Wall Street Journal reporting he personally used 25 billion tokens last year.

> His girlfriend was worried he’d get sued just for having the code on his machine.

> So he did what any engineer would do.

> He rewrote the entire thing in Python from scratch before sunrise.

> Called it claw-code and Pushed it to GitHub.

> A Python rewrite is a new creative work. DMCA can’t touch it.

> The repo hit 30,000 stars faster than any repository in GitHub history. > He wasn’t satisfied. He started rewriting it again in Rust. >

It now has 49,000 stars and 56,000 forks.

> Someone mirrored the original to a decentralised platform with one message, “will never be taken down.”

> The code is now permanent. Anthropic cannot get it back. Anthropic built a system called Undercover Mode specifically to stop Claude from leaking internal secrets. Then they leaked their own source code themselves. You cannot make this up.

You need to be a expert in DMCA, forks and mirrors to understand any of this and its implications for AI in general.

I am not!!

I have no idea whether this increases or decreases the demand for larger or smaller data centers.

I use Brave AI a lot and it is not mentioned, but maybe it is a ‘lightweight’ in this arena.

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