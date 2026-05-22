From here:

Carney vows a better Canada after Alberta plans vote on seeking independence

Not an actual independence vote, but a vote on whether to have a vote!

“Ms Smith reiterated on Thursday that she supports Alberta remaining in Canada. Some have compared her stance to the one of Britain’s then-prime minister David Cameron ahead of the Brexit referendum, which he embraced as a way to manage a vocal faction of his ruling party while not wanting the UK to leave the European Union.”

“Jeff Rath, the lawyer for Stay Free Alberta, the group that collected signatures to try to force a separation referendum, called the move an insult to those seeking independence.”

“Cam Davies, leader of the pro-independence Republican Party of Alberta, agreed and called Ms Smith’s referendum question “spineless”.

“Daniel Beland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal, said Ms Smith seems committed to appeasing supporters of her own party who want a referendum. Mr Beland said a possible future referendum is likely to lose as support for separation is slightly less than 30%, but he said campaigns do matter.”

Onwards!

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