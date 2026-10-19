From here:

Alberta votes on leaving Canada; separatist movement likely to outlast expected defeat

I covered some of the issues here back in March 2026

(100) ALBERTA FOR ALBERTANS! Independence referendum set for October 19th

“Referendum Overview: Alberta holds a nonbinding vote on secession from Canada, with polls showing 66% favor remaining, reflecting widespread opposition despite economic frustrations.

Economic Concerns: Separatists argue Alberta, as Canada’s energy hub, contributes more than it receives, citing federal environmental policies and perceived economic imbalance.

Future Implications: Even if defeated, the separatist movement may persist, focusing on future referendums, political organization, or sending a message to Ottawa.

“Polls have consistently shown that a majority of Alberta voters oppose splitting from Canada. Economic grievances have fueled the independence campaign in the province, which is home to 5 million people and slightly smaller than Texas despite having one-sixth the population.

“The Alberta separatist movement adds to the pressures on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has made defending Canada’s sovereignty a central mission as he confronts US tariffs and President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for Canada to become the 51st state.”

Carney is a globalist shill and thinks the EU is a success story of global aocialism.

“Polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. MDT on Monday (0200 GMT on Tuesday) with results published as they arrive. “

As always it’s a case of get out and vote or ‘you will be assimilated by the Borg’, where your raxes are set and squandered on choices you do not want- from immigration to a ‘carbon border adjustment mechanism’ to immigration policies and adoption of EU regulations etc.

Remember the European Union of Socialist Republics (EUSR) is modelled on the defunct USSR and is in permanent decline- as opposed to the vibrant US economy.

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