Alex Jones comments om Trump interview with a lightweight woke IDIOT from “Meet the Press” (when can we see some "live" verified fact-checkded interviews that actually improve the debate quality!)
present the fact "live" and - talk about/challenge it!!!!
From here:
(19) Alex Jones on X: "VIDEO: Trump Pledges to Hold Poison Vaccine Makers Responsible, Free J6ers, and Secure Our Borders in Powerful New Interview For Latest Reports Watch Live on X: https://t.co/Zik6KvnPIi https://t.co/JS62Z3GDkQ" / X
Trump, RFK and Dr Oz have already had a long meeting with big pharma to discuss drug pricing, vaccines and pesticides – and the role of middlemen in inflating prices.
Try and not get upset with the idiot woke interviewers claim shat vaccines save 4 million lives a year and there are papers that demonstrate no causal link between vaccines and autism – there are no such papers – ask ICAN.
Onwards!!!
He’s trying to tell the MSM hoe “something is going on” but she still needs to make that money pushing her narrative! I hope she realizes she will be put under scrutiny with her made up lies. Yeah bitch, tell that to someone who lost a child by this poison bio weapon you are pushing!
Remember these people…remember all of them! They are helping with the genocide/democide taking place! They are on record🤷♂️
The interviewer is pushing misinformation.
She should receive a strike.