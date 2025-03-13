Trump is proving to be one of the world’s greatest ever leaders - it is not hard given the kakistocratic bunch of buffoons that drive around in their clown cars - along with their big noses and big feet and zero credibility.

Rump has tapped into the common sense that lies within each of us - we know that “big government” is anathema to social well-being and humanity’s progress.

Politicians in the EU, UK, Canada, Australia are “parachuted in” to run the burgeoning government bureaucracies that are plunging their countries into a debt spiral from which they will not emerge. The bureaucracies sit on top of hopelessly inefficient and ineffective systems that cement in the matriarchal goals of “socialism” in degrees linked directly to the levels of debt being carried - and how fast these “governments” increase it.

2-5% fiscal deficits, expressed as a fraction of GDP, each and every year, result in debts that are far in excess of the 60% level that even the EU determined were “maximum levels” in their founding Maastricht Treaty documents.

The “magic money tree” that perpetuates the welfare state needed to sustain socialism has run out of other people’s money in the face of unlimited demand for free shit and a limited supply of taxes.

Trump is attempting to redress this “faux politics” via the common-sense measures of eliminating fraud, ridding the country of migrant beggars and enforcing aw and order.

The extreme socialises in the Democratic Party seek the opposite. Profligate spending because, to socialists, money is not the measure of societal well-being.

Control is - of everything from the cradle to the grave - for people and industry/work.

What Trump is not doing is cleaning up voter rolls where the corruption and fraud starts. Which I find surprising,

Clean voter rolls per State - aligned with Social Security = the place to start.

All Federal systems can be based on “clean” voter rolls - linked to social security numbers (that are a national ID) - tying up the eligible voter, tax and benefit system together, directly, rather than having them operate without any cross-referencing.

Judicial Watch is cleaning up voter rolls, but is struggling in the face of the same activists that are defrauding the entire country, with virtual impunity,

Th amount of fraud in the Social Security system is massive - some put it as high as $500 billion - A YEAR.

The threat of a federal shutdown and the abuse found by DOGE does not impact the payments (valid or invalid) to recipients - these will occur anyway. The screeching of the Democratic Party activist’s and their megaphones in the MSM can claim whatever they want - the payments will continue.

What we are - fortunately - witnessing is the death of the MSM and the Democratic Party. They are done. Podcasters and alternative media have replaced the MSM along with their messaging of Americans.

People of “average” intelligence can pitch their viewpoints just as credibly. The MSM does not do quality research for its stories - and have erected a “faux” fact-based umbrella for people to shelter under which Americas of similar average intelligence can obtain and broadcast their own facts.

People like me - who subscribe to the view that “opinions are like butts, everyone has them and they all smell” (or was that noses!).

People can view the likes of Rogan, Hanson, Petersen, Carlson, Jones, as well as Gutfeld, Ingraham and “The Five” or Maddow plus a million “channels” and completely ignore all the “news” that used to be the main source of information.

Why listen to a fake MSM messages when you can scroll through news videos from all sorts of sources and do your own follow up fact checking?

Which brings us to “Life After Trump”.

From Brave AI:

“Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th President of the United States, is 78 years old as of March 13, 2025. He will become the oldest president in U.S. history when he is inaugurated for his second term on January 20, 2025.”

Trump was born on June 14, 1946 and will have just turned 80 on America’s 250th birthday on 4 July 2026.

Trump deserves a place on Mount Rushmore, and I hope he carries on for another decade, but the fact remains, this is his last term - I am surprised that the whack jobs in the current Democratic Party did not campaign on his age.

Rump may be scooting around like an energizer bunny now, but sooner or later, age will catch up with him.

Has he been double vaxxed and boosted?

Nonetheless, the Trump doctrine will persist in whole or in part for many years to come. Other leaders will emerge - and it is interesting to watch how his (young) cabinet grows into their roles.

We can step forward in time to 4 November 2028 and the next POTUS election - hopefully the mid-terms are already a formality for increased Republica support and increased majorities in both chambers of Congress on 3 November 2026.

As for the Democratic Party, maybe it can learn some lessons from the “common sense” in government that trump has shown.

Is there time for it to rid itself of the criminals and the “lunatic left” and the childish nihilistic “haters” that have infected it for years.

Hopefully it can and the real democrats can emerge who can compete In the market of good governance.

The rot is deep. It has few “smart” people left. The likes of Hochul, Whitmer, Hobbs and Newsom are its best hope, and they fall woefully short. They “believe” in the Cult of Moloch - mass injections, “net zero”, open borders and “criminals are victims of the crimes they commit”.

Sad.

Maybe a new Democratic Party will emerge that people can get behind, in the same way that voters got behind Trump - challenging Trump policies by improving them.

Common sense can evolve, but only if there is a solid foundation on which to build upon. That foundation is being laid down by Trump, his cabinet and Congress.

Otherwise, both parties will return the US to the decline into third world status and a credit rating equal to Argentina’s or Ukraine’s.

Onwards!!!