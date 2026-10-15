From here:
A Total of Nine Million Pages of Pfizer and Moderna Files Finally Obtained—1,861 Days Following First Request - ICAN - Informed Consent Action Network
Finally, as of October 1, 2026, this vital data has been disclosed (at least according to FDA) and released to the public. View it for yourself here: Pfizer 16+ and Pfizer 12-15/Moderna. Rest assured that ICAN will continue to review the data to ensure there are no more “missing” files.
“The Battle for the Pfizer and Moderna FDA Licensing Data—By the Numbers
Days between first request and last production: 1,861
Pfizer (16+) pages received: 1,793,954
Moderna (18+) pages received: 6,620,149
Pfizer (12-15) pages received: 950,058
Total overall pages received: 9,364,161
Number of FOIA requests submitted: 4
Number of lawsuits filed: 2
Number of court documents filed: 200
Date of first FOIA request: August 27, 2021
Date last documents received: October 1, 2026
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It will be very interesting to see what this data and information uncovers. I doubt it will be pretty. Best divest from their shares.