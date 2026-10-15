From here:

A Total of Nine Million Pages of Pfizer and Moderna Files Finally Obtained—1,861 Days Following First Request - ICAN - Informed Consent Action Network

Finally, as of October 1, 2026, this vital data has been disclosed (at least according to FDA) and released to the public. View it for yourself here: Pfizer 16+ and Pfizer 12-15/Moderna. Rest assured that ICAN will continue to review the data to ensure there are no more “missing” files.

“The Battle for the Pfizer and Moderna FDA Licensing Data—By the Numbers

Days between first request and last production: 1,861

Pfizer (16+) pages received: 1,793,954

Moderna (18+) pages received: 6,620,149

Pfizer (12-15) pages received: 950,058

Total overall pages received: 9,364,161

Number of FOIA requests submitted: 4

Number of lawsuits filed: 2

Number of court documents filed: 200

Date of first FOIA request: August 27, 2021

Date last documents received: October 1, 2026

You can support ICAN an their upcoming nights burning the candle at both end reviewing the newly released documents here:

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