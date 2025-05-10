The UK has many problems. It participated in the C19 scam and borrowed huge sums of money to do so. It is STILL borrowing huge sums of money to roll-out “net zero”.

The UK continues to fund the legal defence and the prosecution for 100’s of thousands of illegal immigrants and continues its “open borders” policies for “legal” immigration, borrowing huge sums to do so.

All whilst funding wasted spending on “woke” DEI and positive affirmation hires.

The Conservatives are guilty of profligate spending; the Labour Party are exacerbating the increase in borrowing and Reform UK are silent on the amount of debt and debt interest being paid.

Let’s spell it out,

The UK national debt stands at £2.6 trillion and is growing by annual fiscal deficits of £140 billion A TEAR.

Debt Clock

From Brave AI:

“The United Kingdom recorded a Government Budget deficit equal to 4.80 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product in 2024.15 In the financial year 2024-25, the deficit was expected to be £137.3 billion.

The deficit is now £4.7 billion higher than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast.4 As of December 2024, the government had borrowed £129.9 billion over the first nine months of the 2024/25 financial year, overshooting the OBR's forecast by £4 billion.”

The national debt will be £3 trillion in a year or so.

The interest on that debt at 4% will be £120 billion a year.

The UK is already highly taxed.

From GROK:

“For 2025/26, total UK national and local taxes are estimated to be approximately 38–39% of GDP, with total public sector receipts (including non-tax income) likely at 41–42% of GDP.”

This is based on hugely optimistic Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) that consider that raising taxes via hikes to National Insurance, the migration of around 13,000 millionaires and the exodus of businesses will result in an increase in tax receipts.

Meanwhile the Bank of England decided to cut rates by 1/4% per cent to 4.25%.

Increases in taxes will have already depressed economic activity, reduced taxes (Laffer curve) and increased inflation – whether that is because f minimum wage rate increases, or price rises to offset National Insurance tax increases or the recent 20% increase in energy prices since October 2024. All being compensated in prices across the economy.

The IMF has instructed countries with similar problems as the UK (like Argentina) to reduce spending by 20-30%.

Even that might not be enough for the UK to avoid a collapse.

The political will either emerges – Reform UK may have the most credibility with its “no baggage” dogma – to cut spending in the public and local authority sectors (starting with the salaries of upper management) – including a 50% cut in NHS and “net zero” policies – or, the UK has these changes imposed by lenders of last resort like the IMF.

Onwards!!!