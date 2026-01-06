The current energy policy, intentionally further impoverishes the poor, the sick and the elderly who can least afford the exorbitant energy prices.

There is no proof that the ludicrous plan to generate electricity from renewables has resulted In a drop of a single part per million In either the UK’s Co2 levels, let alone that of the planet – neither are there any plans to measure and prove any reductions in levels of CO2.

The Climate is the result of a chaotic system – it changes despite the irrelevant actions to reduce CO2.

THER IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS – just a bunch of hot air from insane climate freaks, formalised by shiny trousered price rigging cartel bureaucrats that would not know whether the underwater eruption of Hunga Tonga had a multi-year impact, let alone where Hunga Tonga is!

All, we the people see, are destroyed countrysides littered with wind turbines and solar panels, higher bills and wasteful spending on already obsolete, “renewables projects”.

In the UK alone, ignoring higher energy costs for commercial, manufacturing and heavy industries – 30 million households have seen their energy bills increase from under £500 ten years ago in 2006 to £2,000 today – and for what?

Total household energy bills have increased from 15 billion pounds a year in 2006 to 60 billion pounds today. An extra 45 billion pounds per annum denied to households to spend on holidays, clothes, food, renovations, entertainment, holidays and so on.

The increase from 15 to 60 billion pounds hides the cumulative additional costs that accrue every year: 15 billion cost in 2006, 20 billion in 2007, 25 billion in 2010- and so on up to the 60 billion in 2025 – easily a cumulative cost of a quarter of a trillion pounds ripped from the wallets of brits to produce “net zero” difference in CO2 levels.

That is a sample of the theft of had earned cash by the criminal climate freak gang.

The sheer folly of successive government policies that are ruining the UK with the build ut of expensive unreliable “renewables” can be further illustrated by comparing the costs of building offshore wind farms and solar panel plantations compared to the cost of cheap reliable natural gas.

UK wind farms – per Brave AI:

“The largest offshore wind projects in the UK have seen significant investment, with costs varying based on scale and technology. The Hornsea One project, located off the Yorkshire coast and operational since 2020, had a reported investment of approximately $11 billion. Hornsea 2 was added in 2022.

“Together, the two phases provide a combined capacity exceeding 2.6 GW, sufficient to power over 2.8 million UK homes annually.

“The London Array, once the world’s largest offshore wind farm with a capacity of 630 MW, cost £1.8 billion to build. The Beatrice Extension, a 588 MW project in Scotland, had a build cost of £2.6 billion. The Gwynt y Môr wind farm, operational since 2015, had a build cost exceeding £2 billion. The Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm has a nameplate capacity of 576 megawatts (MW).

A combined cost of £17.4 billion pounds and capacity of 4.4 MW of intermittent energy.

Compare that with a recent deal in the US to purchase natural gas fired energy plants In the US.

From here:

Vistra Jumps After Buying 10 Nat Gas-Fired Power Plants For $4 Billion | ZeroHedge

“Late on Monday, electricity supplier Vistra agreed to pay $4 billion for 10 natural gas-fired power plants in the US Northeast and Texas to expand the electricity supplier’s generation capacity in fast-growing energy markets.

“The acquisition, which was funded with $2.3 billion in cash, $900 million in Vistra stock and the assumption of $1.5 billion in debt (partly offset by expected tax benefits) includes assets with a total capacity of 5.5 gigawatts on three major US grids: New England, Texas and PJM, the system that spans New Jersey to Chicago.

Here’s The bottom line:

UK “government” pays £17.4 billion $23.5 billion @1.35

for 4.4 GW - 5.3 billion per GW

US Company pays $4 billion for 5.5 GW – 0.73 billion per GW

That is more than SEVEN TIMES !!!

What morons are behind these massive and costly decisions on electricity generation for UK households.

Keep I mind that wind turbines generate unreliable electricity – natural gas has to be used to back up wind when the wind blows too much or too little.

“The average capacity factor for onshore wind turbines in the United States is around 30% to 40%, indicating that over a year, they produce about 30% to 40% of the maximum possible energy if they operated at full capacity continuously.

“ For offshore wind, the capacity factor is higher, averaging around 41%.”

IN other words, for 60-70 per cent of the time, UK households/businesses pay for capacity they cannot use.

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan