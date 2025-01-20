From here:

JOE BIDEN’S ‘GET OUT OF JAIL FREE’ CARDS ARE WORTHLESS – His Preemptive Pardons: Hunter Biden, Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, the J6 Committee and The Biden Crime Family – POLITICAL MOONSHINE

“That should about wrap it up for the Biden Crime Family since Hunter was the first to be pardoned.

The Biden Crime Family is a criminal enterprise which is why we call them The Biden Crime Family.

Joe Biden pardoned them.”

The pardons started with the whore-mongering, crack addled, illegal gun owning Hunter Biden:

“Hunter’s and the Biden Crime Family’s criminality included the coup d’etat in Ukraine beginning in 2014, the US Department of Defense biolabs tied to COVID-19/SARS-CoV bioweaponization that are located in that country and directly tie to the Biden’s via Metabiota, the massive money laundering portal that Ukraine is and private equity compensation through the energy sector via CEFC China Energy Company and Burisma [Ukraine].

Joe Biden pardoned him.”

I’s not just Hunter Biden’s Burisma corruption, It’s also about Metabiota,

Why does the US Government give taxpayer money to EcoHealth Alliance (and to Metabiota in the past)? Who signed the checks in the Federal agencies – a political appointee or a staffer?

Taxpayer funding of Metabiota via agency back doors:

Tens of millions of dollars of slush funds.

(100) Claim: Hunter Biden's Metabiota and Jeffrey Epstein are both connected to the Wuhan lab research, via Nathan Wolfe.

Where is Nathan Wolfe?

“They received a lot of funding from Doctor Fauci’s NIAID and the NIH.

Here are the NIH Report funding pages for Nathan D Wolfe:”

"Wolfe, Nathan D" Metabiota – page taken down!

Here is how Brave AI describes the Hunter Biden, Metabiota and Burisma tie-up:

“Hunter Biden has a connection to Metabiota through his involvement with Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), an investment firm he was associated with.

Emails from Hunter’s laptop revealed that RSTP invested $500,000 in Metabiota, a company specializing in infectious disease research, and subsequently raised millions more from other investors like Goldman Sachs.

Additionally, Hunter introduced Metabiota to Burisma, a Ukrainian gas firm, for a “science project” involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine. Metabiota received over $18 million from the Department of Defense between 2014 and 2016, further highlighting its significance in military biotech research.”

I won’t list the multitude of other crimes and corruption listed in the article.

Those involved remain in positions of authority and are a barrier to Trump’s objective of restoring sound governance.

Try not to vomit as you view the litany of fraud and corruption thar is the hallmark of the most shameful administration in us history and the lawfare brought by the rampant theft of taxpayer funds and odious borrowing of federal debt.



Onwards!

