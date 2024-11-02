From here:

As Public Support for Vaccines Tanks, Health Freedom Advocates Look to a Future of Helping Kids Detox • Children's Health Defense

“According to epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, “We have reached an inflection point. A large portion of the global population has become aware of widespread regulatory capture and the immense harms posed by genetic injections.”

Big pharma has done its best to promote the trope “anti-vaxxer” whist ignoring the basic premise that no-one is “anti-vaxx”, rather people are “pro health” – a term which precludes badly made, ineffective ad unsafe treatments – whether these are vaccines or the gee modifying injections such as the experimental C19 modified mRNA or viral vector injections.

Here’s a few of the numbers from the article:

“According to a September report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccination rates among children born in 2020 and 2021 were lower than those for children born in 2018 and 2019. The decline was observed across “nearly all vaccines” and ranged from 1.3 to 7.8 percentage points.”

Not so huge a decline, but it’s a start. Parents should read the letter on Sasha Latypova’s SubStack here:

(100) Letter to Dads - by Sasha Latypova - Peter’s Newsletter

“To put the truth bluntly: "Stop pushing “immunization” and “vaccination” shots on your kids. There are no “good shots.” They are all bad. Please do not dismiss that last sentence; let it sink in. None of the “vaccine” or “immunization” shots are beneficial. All that they present to your child is risk of physical harm, possibly serious or even life-threatening, with no therapeutic or health-supporting benefits." -

Back to the numbers in the CHD article:

“Vaccine demand is also declining among adults. CDC tracking data indicates that as of Oct. 19, only 13.5% of adults had received this year’s formulation of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 17% in October 2022. Only 15.5% of adults said they “definitely” will get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

I wonder how many of those taking the C19 gene altering concoctions are doing so because of one form of mandate or another – universities forcing students or care homes insisting on injecting the poison or other medical/federal facilities insisting on it.

From a July report:

“According to the data, approximately 47% of adults reported receiving a flu shot during the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season — down from 50% in 2020-2021.”

“The percentage of seniors receiving a flu shot was 70% in 2022-2023, down from 75% in 2020-2021. Among adolescents, the rate in 2023-2024 was 47%, down from 56% in 2020-2021, while among pregnant women, the figure fell from 53% to 36% during the same period.”

It’s not as if there are a plethora of studies showing that flu shots make a blind bit of difference to the incidence of contracting fu, or that the injections don’t have side effects – including the flu!

There is a deep need for restoring trust in the vaccine industry. It ether conducts the trials that should have been completed to the required standard in the first place – before the FDA and CDC became the lame and corrupt institutions that have been shown to lie, ignore evidence and take bribes – or it is sued into oblivion or just goes out of business.

There is still a lot of ground to make for some shots like the DTAP.

“The report also indicated that only 12 states met the CDC’s 95% coverage target for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTaP) and polio vaccination in children. Only 11 states met the 95% target for two childhood doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot.”

Maybe ICAN should mount a nationwide ad campaign – crowd sourced of course!

Home - ICAN - Informed Consent Action Network

Onwards!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan