First American pope elected: Live updates after Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost named new pontiff by conclave

“A new pope has been elected. Robert Francis Prevost, of the United States, and the first American pope, has been selected by the papal conclave to take over as leader of the 1.4 billion-member Roman Catholic Church.

The new pontiff, who chose the name Leo XIV, was chosen on day 2 of the conclave. It came over two weeks after the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88.

Prevost, 69, is a Chicago-born cardinal who previously served in Peru for two decades.

Just after 6 p.m. local time in Vatican City (noon ET), white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney as bells rang, which symbolized that the conclave had reached the two-thirds majority necessary for a new pope.

Previous votes, which resulted in black smoke coming from the chapel, meant that a vote was inconclusive and did not reach a decision.

The papal conclave began on May 7 with 133 electors, the largest number of voting cardinals in history.

A crowd of more than 10,000 people had gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday to await the results of the votes.

The newly elected pope appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where he was introduced to the world.”

