If you want a comparison of the socialist/Marxist/Cult of Moloch that infests the Democratic Part and a free American people, consider the case of Jake Lang.

Compare that to “no bail” policies, decriminalising theft below a thousand bucks and the tens of millions of migrant beggars entering the US via Mexico and Canada.

He has been held without trial for the 1,388 days since J6, charged with:

1. Assaulting an officer (federal charge) 2. Civil disorder (federal charge) 3. Obstruction of an official proceeding (initially charged, but later dismissed by a federal judge)

Jake Lang was assaulted, stripped naked and thrown into permanent solitary confinement for, somehow, taking this video of reading the bible - and then issuing this tweet:

Presumably, even J6 prisoners have access to cell phones? No pun intended.

There are thousands of hours of video footage for the J6 “riots”. Those have shown that on one side of the Capitol building, people were invited in by Capitol police, whilst on the other side, there are those that claim that the FBI had operatives embedded in the “crowd” and coordinated Antifa foot soldiers to use and incite violence to break in on the other side of the Capitol.

Turncoat Liz Cheney is accused of witness tampering to coach a witness to lie about what went on – the kangaroo court set up by the Democratic Party is as clear a farcical abuse of power as can be. Maybe Schiff should be held without trial for claiming TWO “prime residences” to fraudulently obtain lower interest rates and tax breaks!

There are still those lying, left-wing lunatics – including Bill Maher – who think that only Capitol police died on J6. Here’s some facts, from Brave AI:

· “According to multiple sources, including The New York Times and FactCheck.org, four people died on January 6, 2021, during the Capitol riot: o Three Trump supporters died from medical emergencies, including: § Roseanne Boyland, 34, from acute amphetamine intoxication § Benjamin Phillips, 50, from natural causes (cardiovascular disease) § Kevin Greeson, 55, from natural causes (cardiovascular disease) o One rioter died during the attack, but the exact circumstances are unclear · Additionally, five police officers died in the days and weeks following the riot, according to The New York Times and a bipartisan Senate report. However, these deaths were not directly attributed to the January 6 attack.

For some reason Brave AI does not name the USAF veteran shot at point blank range by Lieutenant Byrd, but dowse report it separately:

“Ashli Babbitt was a 35-year-old Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by Lt. Michael Byrd, a 28-year veteran of the Capitol Police, on January 6, 2021, during the storming of the United States Capitol.”

Here’s summaries of the Fifth and Sixth amendments to the US Constitution from Brave AI.

1.1 “Fifth Amendment Protections: · Due Process: The Fifth Amendment ensures that criminal defendants receive a fair trial, free from arbitrary or capricious actions by the government. · Protection Against Self-Incrimination: The Fifth Amendment prohibits forced confessions, allowing defendants to remain silent and avoid incriminating themselves.

“The Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the right to a speedy trial in all criminal prosecutions. This fundamental right ensures that criminal defendants are brought to trial in a reasonable and timely manner, without unnecessary delay.

1. Key Components 2. Public Trial: The right to a speedy trial involves a public trial, ensuring transparency and accountability. 3. Impartial Jury: The trial must be conducted by an impartial jury of the state and district where the crime was committed. 4. Notice of Accusation: The accused has the right to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation. 5. Confrontation with Witnesses: The defendant has the right to confront witnesses against them. 6. Compulsory Process: The defendant has the right to compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in their favor. 7. Assistance of Counsel: The defendant has the right to the assistance of counsel for their defense.

For those held in custody awaiting trial, these fundamental rights are denied. The Democratic Party considers them enemies and thus they forego all legal rights – since the only rights I the US are those approved by Democrats.

The number of other “Jake Langs” is not easily found. We get statements like this from Brave.

“… it is estimated that around 485 individuals are still awaiting their sentencing or trial for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, United States Capitol attack, as reported in the snippet “Jan. 6 Capitol Rioters Arrests and Sentences So Far” (published May 26, 2023). This number represents approximately 47% of the total 840 people arrested in connection with the incident.”

We can compare that to this, a year ago in October 2023:

Hundreds arrested at Israel-Gaza protest near US Capitol - BBC News

From Brave:

“It appears that only a small subset of those arrested faced charges, and even fewer were convicted of specific offenses. The majority of those arrested were likely released without charges or citations.

Three individuals were later charged with assaulting a police officer.”

These “people” had common cause with the Democratic Party = no-one was shot at point blank range or slung in jail for 1,388 days. There are probably one million criminal migrant beggars given free access to the US for every J6 prisoner held without trial in solitary confinement without the right to a speedy trial or the presumption of innocence - despite all that video footage available to define any crimes.

You can read more detail on Jake Lang here:

Jake Lang, J6 Political Prisoner, Placed in Permanent Solitary Confinement – Daily Presser

American Gulag – courtesy of the Democratic Party.

Onwards!!!

