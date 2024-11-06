A scam, all of it based on the psychological manipulation of the population through FEAR!

Fighting the Flawed Science and Statistics of the Covid Event

Much like RFK jr,'s book, "The Real Anthony Fauci", the book "Fighting Goliath" provides the necessary evidence to bring criminal prosecutions - "Fenton and Neil published their long-standing work as a book was the hope that it would become an evidence base for the investigation into the Covid crisis".

Heads need to roll - politicians, medics, MSM, health regulator heads.

Will RFK jr. lay charges for crimes going back decades against Fauci? Who us his equivalent in the UK? No-one, now that TPTB removed Bridgen from Parliament by foul means, using election fraud on 4 July 2024?

T’s a long review of an extremely long book that goes into great depth on every part of the scam that resulted in the untimely deaths of tens of thousands of Brits and hundreds of thousands of Americans – maybe as many as half a million Brits over 5 years and 2 million Americans all told.

An enquiry along the lines of the Army-McCarthy Hearings, 70 years ag.

Justice must be done and must be seen to be done now that the politics have changed in the US. Once it happens in the US, it will be replicated everywhere once the revelations are made public.

And the UN and WHO can be obliterated as fronts for the big pharma and US DoD cut-outs run by WEF, Gates, Soros, Rockefeller and WelFcome foundations who are seeking to establish global fascism.

Onwards!!!

