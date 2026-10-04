£400 billion over 10 years! No wonder some EU countries are rolling out the red carpet to UK prime Minister Burnham!

From here:

DATA: Rejoining the EU Would Cost Britain £40 BILLION Every Month. – The National Pulse

Well not £40 billion a month yikes!

“The annual cost of Britain rejoining the European Union is still being quoted, even by committed Eurosceptics, at around £25 billion. The budget arithmetic now coming out of Brussels suggests it would be far higher.

“The European Commission, the EU’s unelected executive body, has proposed a 2028–34 Multiannual Financial Framework worth 1.26 percent of EU gross national income (GNI).

Britain’s latest GNI stands at £3.0 trillion (~$4.0 trillion).

Apply the Commission’s own ratio to that figure, and the indicative gross burden is about £38 billion (~$50.3 billion) a year, or roughly £730 million (~$970 million) a week.

That calculation sits upstream of receipts, the precise EU financing formula, and whatever terms an accession deal might eventually contain.

“Significantly, a returning Britain would not receive the old rebate on its budget contributions secured by Margaret Thatcher as compensation for historic overpayment.

This partial refund was negotiated in 1984, defended for decades, gradually eroded, and disappeared altogether with Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Nothing in the bloc’s current budget proposals, and nothing in the politics of Brussels, suggests those terms would be restored.”

“The European Commission, the EU’s unelected executive body, has proposed a 2028–34 Multiannual Financial Framework worth 1.26 percent of EU gross national income (GNI). Britain’s latest GNI stands at £3.0 trillion (~$4.0 trillion). Apply the Commission’s own ratio to that figure, and the indicative gross burden is about £38 billion (~$50.3 billion) a year, or roughly £730 million (~$970 million) a week. That calculation sits upstream of receipts, the precise EU financing formula, and whatever terms an accession deal might eventually contain.

Significantly, a returning Britain would not receive the old rebate on its budget contributions secured by Margaret Thatcher as compensation for historic overpayment. This partial refund was negotiated in 1984, defended for decades, gradually eroded, and disappeared altogether with Britain’s withdrawal from the EU. Nothing in the bloc’s current budget proposals, and nothing in the politics of Brussels, suggests those terms would be restored.

Preferential accession arrangements on issues such as committing to eventually adopting the euro currency are equally unlikely.”

“The Numbers.

The figures that follow from the gross calculation, once the absence of a rebate is allowed for, are roughly:

— £40 billion a year

— £3.3 billion a month

— £770 million a week

— £110 million a day

An inflation adjustment between now and the start of the new budget period takes the annual cost to about £42 billion (~$55.6 billion) by 2028.

These are membership costs only, describing only the scale of the contribution Britain would be expected to make toward the EU budget, not the wider consequences of membership, which would require giving up independent trade deals and an additional share of Britain’s fishing stocks, among other concessions.

The weekly number is worth dwelling on because it is the unit the public already understands from the EU referendum campaign.

£770 million a week is more than double the famous £350 million cost advertised by the Vote Leave campaign in 2016.

EU grants, subsidies, or research funding might reduce the net figure, but they would not return it to the £25 billion range still being cited.

“What the Membership Fee Leaves Out.

Rejoining the EU on ordinary terms would reimpose the bloc’s Free Movement migration regime on Britain.

This carries immense and unpredictable fiscal, housing, and infrastructure costs that never appear in the GNI contribution.

The National Pulse has separately modeled those migration effects; the budget’s cash cost is independent of them and must be met either way.

As mentioned above, re-accession would also require a commitment to eventual adoption of the euro.

Britain would surrender its independent monetary policy and absorb the transition costs of a currency change.

State aid rules would once again limit the support that governments can offer to national industries.

Steel, energy, automotive production, and defense supply chains have all been treated as strategic priorities since 2020. EU competition law restricts that kind of support.

The Terms of the Argument.

The “re-joiner” case has so far been able to lean on lower estimates of potential British budget contributions, and on the claim that Brexit’s opportunity costs exceed any subscription fee.

The European Commission’s 1.26 percent proposal, applied to a £3 trillion GNI and stripped of the old rebate, changes the baseline. £40 billion a year, £770 million a week, and £110 million a day are the numbers that now have to be answered before the conversation moves on to borders, the currency, or industrial policy.

To put these figures in context, spending on Britain’s overcrowded prisons is only around £8.4 billion annually.

Spending on the courts, which are also extremely overburdened, stands at £2.538 billion.

Border Force funding stands at only around £730 million, and funding for the Immigration Enforcement directorate is somewhere around £470 million.

£40 billion a year as an annual subscription fee for EU membership is therefore an extremely high price to pay, especially considering Britain currently has a longstanding trade deficit with the EU and would be required to surrender sovereignty on issues ranging from immigration and international trade to state aid and fisheries alongside the fee.

I commented on this here a few days ago:

Would the EU insist on the UK complying with the terms of The Maastricht Treaty BEFORE the UK could re-join the EU?

The UK would also be required to adopt Schengen rules allowing freedom of movement of people. These will not be hard working Pole they would be freedom of movement of the migrant (mostly Muslim) hordes that have also infested every country in the EU.

I note also that the ‘compliance regulations for re-joining (aside from adopting the euro, the terms of the Schengen agreement and the Maastricht Treaty) are ALREADY being imposed on British exporters into the EU- there would be no benefit from dodging EU ‘red tape’ as a result of the Labour government’s efforts at forging a ‘closer working relationship’ with the EU.

Don’t forget the UK Labour Party are fill blown socialists so their wish to join the EUSR (European Union of Socialist Republics) is a natural step for it - as would be the abolition of the monarchy!

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