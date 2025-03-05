From this 80-minute video here:

Reversing the Decline: How to Fix the UK Economy | Shanker Singham x Peter McCormack Show

“Shanker Singham is a leading trade economist, competition lawyer, and policy expert, known for advising governments on free markets, regulatory reform, and trade policy, and playing a key role in shaping post-Brexit economic strategies for the UK.

In this interview, we discuss the government decisions over the past 25 years have crippled growth, increased debt, and left everyday people struggling. Singham discusses GDP per capita decline, regulatory capture, taxation failures, and why the UK is falling behind the US and even Poland.

We also discuss how entrenched elites manipulate policies for their own gain, how over-regulation kills competition, and how Brexit’s economic potential is being squandered.”

I have put together some numbers - sourced from Brave AI - to provide some context since 2000.

You will note the similar inflation (CPI) numbers for both the UK and US, and the similar large (almost 5 times) the increase in debt - with the US starting from a higher debt per capita and increasing it even further.

The key difference - using this back of the envelope - is the increase in GDP/capita between the UK and US. The UK has increased its GDP per capias by just under half over the last 24 years, the US has more than doubled its GDP per capita.

Both are disastrous - imagine increasing debt by five times and only increasing what you produce by half or once. Nonetheless, the UK is lagging markedly.

Check out the 80-minute video - which is a great lesson for politicians to elevate their perspectives from the false socialist narrative of the “command and control” management of a country - a lesson which the UK is failing to learn - but Trump is trying to reverse.

Here is the structure of the video:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:02:04 - Understanding Economic Growth

00:05:38 - The Impact of Bad Policies

00:09:50 - How Regulation Kills Competition

00:12:58 - The UK’s Decline vs. the US

00:16:53 - The UK Is Falling Behind Poland

00:20:51 - The Cost of Government Control

00:25:00 - Why Businesses Struggle to Grow

00:28:59 - Protecting Big Corporations

00:32:50 - The Problem with UK Banking

00:37:00 - Overregulation Destroys Wealth

00:42:02 - Brexit: A Missed Opportunity

00:45:18 - The Cost of Bad Politics

00:50:10 - How To Fix the UK Economy

00:56:09 - Why the UK Needs Reform

01:01:37 - The Role of the US in Trade

01:04:52 - Trump, Tariffs, and Global Trade

01:10:00 - Why Trump’s Tariffs Might Work

01:15:28 - Should the UK Adopt Freeports?

01:18:50 - Why Singapore Succeeded

01:20:14 - What Needs To Change in Britain

The video outlines the steps necessary to encourage growth - compare that to the policies of the Marxist Labour government - one path leads to the creation of wealth and societal well-being - the other is the current path and the road to ruin.

