From here:

French study confirms no increase in mortality from mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

the website is called “Reason” and in a totally un self-aware sub headline states:

“Vaccinated adults had a 74 percent lower risk of dying from COVID-19—and a 25 percent lower risk of dying, period.”

Got that – “a 25 percent lower risk of dying, period”!!!

The paper references the mortality data by vaccination status of the whole of France over th c19 period:

“Importance While several studies have assessed the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on short-term mortality, none have compared long-term mortality by vaccination status, particularly in young individuals who are less likely to experience severe disease following SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“Objective To compare 4-year all-cause mortality in individuals aged 18 to 59 years vaccinated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine vs unvaccinated individuals.

“Results A total of 22 767 546 vaccinated and 5 932 443 unvaccinated individuals were followed up for a median (IQR) of 45 (44-46) months.

Vaccinated individuals were older than unvaccinated individuals (mean [SD] age, 38.0 [11.8] years vs 37.1 [11.4] years), more frequently women (11 688 603 [51.3%] vs 2 876 039 [48.5%]) and had more cardiometabolic comorbidities (2 126 250 [9.3%] vs 464 596 [7.8%]).

During follow-up, 98 429 (0.4%) and 32 662 (0.6%) all-cause deaths occurred in the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, respectively. Vaccinated individuals had a 74% lower risk of death from severe COVID-19 (weighted hazard ratio [wHR], 0.26 [95% CI, 0.22-0.30]) and a 25% lower risk of all-cause mortality (wHR, 0.75 [95% CI, 0.75-0.76]), with a similar association observed when excluding severe COVID-19 death.

Sensitivity analysis revealed that vaccinated individuals consistently had a lower risk of death, regardless of the cause. Mortality was 29% lower within 6 months following COVID-19 vaccination (relative incidence, 0.71 [95% CI, 0.69-0.73]).

The article references this research paper published in jAMA:

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and 4-Year All-Cause Mortality Among Adults Aged 18 to 59 Years in France | Public Health | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network

Which, In turn, relies on papers sponsored by the CDC and WHO like this one, published In the Lancet that claim millions of lives were saved because of the C19 injections:

Estimated number of lives directly saved by COVID-19 vaccination programmes in the WHO European Region from December, 2020, to March, 2023: a retrospective surveillance study - The Lancet Respiratory Medicine

Which has formulae like this: