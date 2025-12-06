An exhaustive French study claims that the experimental modified mRNA C19 vaccines not only saved people from C19 but also reduced all cause mortality!!!
Take the clot shot and live longer??? Calling Steve Kirschner and Professor Fenton!
From here:
French study confirms no increase in mortality from mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
the website is called “Reason” and in a totally un self-aware sub headline states:
“Vaccinated adults had a 74 percent lower risk of dying from COVID-19—and a 25 percent lower risk of dying, period.”
Got that – “a 25 percent lower risk of dying, period”!!!
The paper references the mortality data by vaccination status of the whole of France over th c19 period:
“Importance While several studies have assessed the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on short-term mortality, none have compared long-term mortality by vaccination status, particularly in young individuals who are less likely to experience severe disease following SARS-CoV-2 infection.
“Objective To compare 4-year all-cause mortality in individuals aged 18 to 59 years vaccinated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine vs unvaccinated individuals.
“Results A total of 22 767 546 vaccinated and 5 932 443 unvaccinated individuals were followed up for a median (IQR) of 45 (44-46) months.
Vaccinated individuals were older than unvaccinated individuals (mean [SD] age, 38.0 [11.8] years vs 37.1 [11.4] years), more frequently women (11 688 603 [51.3%] vs 2 876 039 [48.5%]) and had more cardiometabolic comorbidities (2 126 250 [9.3%] vs 464 596 [7.8%]).
During follow-up, 98 429 (0.4%) and 32 662 (0.6%) all-cause deaths occurred in the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, respectively. Vaccinated individuals had a 74% lower risk of death from severe COVID-19 (weighted hazard ratio [wHR], 0.26 [95% CI, 0.22-0.30]) and a 25% lower risk of all-cause mortality (wHR, 0.75 [95% CI, 0.75-0.76]), with a similar association observed when excluding severe COVID-19 death.
Sensitivity analysis revealed that vaccinated individuals consistently had a lower risk of death, regardless of the cause. Mortality was 29% lower within 6 months following COVID-19 vaccination (relative incidence, 0.71 [95% CI, 0.69-0.73]).
The article references this research paper published in jAMA:
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and 4-Year All-Cause Mortality Among Adults Aged 18 to 59 Years in France | Public Health | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network
Which, In turn, relies on papers sponsored by the CDC and WHO like this one, published In the Lancet that claim millions of lives were saved because of the C19 injections:
Estimated number of lives directly saved by COVID-19 vaccination programmes in the WHO European Region from December, 2020, to March, 2023: a retrospective surveillance study - The Lancet Respiratory Medicine
Which has formulae like this:
So much for proof reading and peer review – wtf are “total observed “deathes”???
The paper reaches this conclusion:
“We estimated that, during the full study period, for the 34 CAT overall, COVID-19 vaccination reduced deaths by 59% (1 560 661 lives saved of 2 624 826 expected deaths; CAT range 17% [16 860 of 98 975] to 82% [41 465 of 50 862]) in adults aged 25 years or older.
This reduction represents at least 1 560 661 lives saved and a mortality risk reduction of 158 per 100 000 population (table 2, table 4).
Among all adults aged 60 years or older, vaccination reduced mortality by 60% (1 499 229 lives saved of 2 502 775 expected mortalities; figure 1D, E).
The majority (52%; 811 726 lives saved of 1 560 661 expected deaths) of the lives saved were in people aged 80 years or older, equivalent to a mortality risk reduction of 904 per 100 000 population (table 2). We found that vaccination reduced mortality by 59% among those aged 70–79 years, 55% among those aged 60–69 years, 52% in those aged 50–59 years, and 47% in those aged 25–49 years (table 2). In all age groups, the biggest impact PVM was during the Delta period, followed by the Omicron and Alpha periods (table 2).
Which ignores those in the US butchered by remdesivir ad by midazolam morphine in the UK AND THE fact that those dying within two to three weeks of a C19 injection are treated as UNVACCINATED !!!!
The propaganda is never ending. The Reason article states:
“A huge new French study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network deflates those claims and confirms the safety and efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The researchers followed 22.7 million vaccinated individuals and 5.9 million unvaccinated individuals for nearly four years.
They found not only that vaccinated people have a 74 percent lower risk of death from severe COVID-19, but also that those individuals have a lower risk of death, period. Specifically, people who received the shots have a 25 percent lower risk of all-cause mortality.
Interesting how the French have access to mortality by vaccination status. right? Maybe Steve Kirschner could grab the data and check it out.
The claim is that the “vaccines did not kill and maim, prevented death in general, and also the spread of infection despite admissions from Pfizer that their injections were never designed to do so.
You can click on the links and lose IQ points an brain cells by wading through the scientific gibberish used to dance on the head of the “safe and effective “pin”.
Onwards!!!
Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.
You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).
ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan