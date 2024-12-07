Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch have done tremendous work on cleaning up voter rolls to remove ineligible voters in States across the USA.

Judicial Watch has acted over the last three decades to secure justice – the “woke” will call it retribution.

Here is the 75-minute video:

EXPOSED: Biden's Pardon Scam, PLUS, #FaniFAIL--JW Court Win

In this video, Tom Fitton highlights the egregious ad immoral - and perhaps illegal – aspects of the blanket pardon that the criminal, Joe Biden, gave to his criminal son, Hunter. A pardon that extends to any and all crimes that MAY or HAVE been committed by Hunter Biden since 1 January 2014 to 1 December 2024, - a period that covers the entire period of the Burisma scandal and all the trips on Air Force 2 that Joe Biden took to China, Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere, with Hunter Biden on board.

Tom Fitton references the 140 pardons handed out by Bill Clinton on his last day in office, which had to be implemented by incoming POTUS Bush – none had the scope of the Hunter Biden pardon, even though they were scandalous in their own right.

The Hunter Biden pardon was drafted, probably, by his lawyers and this is why it is so broad. Hunter Biden was found guilty of tax evasion and gun crimes. Joe Biden alleges in the pardon that these charges were the result of political pressure and had no merit. A lie and one which could be used to overturn the pardon.

These were not the only crimes that Hunter Biden should be prosecuted for. There are the FARA (foreign agent) laws that he broke and which the DoJ used to prosecute Trump supporters.

The accusations of crimes are well documented, as is the use of the threat of withdrawal of US trade guarantees if the prosecution in Ukraine of Hunter Biden was not terminated.

Ukraine has always been a CIA/Deep State/Blob operation that the Biden crime family sought to profit from.

As I mentioned in a previous article, the actions of Joe Biden while he was vice POUS are not covered by the exemption given to POTUS in the performance of official duties by SCOTUS recently. Biden broke the law and should be prosecuted. Biden effectively acted to damage the US by his actions. These played a part in the deaths of more than a million Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and civilians following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.,

Will Kash Patel - assuming his nomination is successful – “open he books” on the amount of the Biden crime family’s actions?

Which brings us to dirty Fani Wilis.

Side note: the “lawfare” costs incurred by the State of Georgia to politically persecute Trump and his associates – whilst taking hundreds of thousands of dollars for “bunga bunga” trips around the country – are not the full extent of the costs borne by Georgia taxpayers. It is likely that others in the Willis team were and are engaging in similar activities as Willis and Nathan Wade. Note also that costs were awarded to Judicial Watch for their efforts over in getting Willis to abide by the law. Who pays for those costs? Georgia taxpayers. Willis broke the law – she should be personally liable, not Georgia taxpayers.

Fani Wilis must produce all documents and correspondence relating to interactions between her office, Congress (and the White House?) that relate to the J6 enquiry by the House.

Judicial Watch first brought an Open Records Act request in April 2023. It pursued the action in early 2024. Fani Willis ignored the records request and now has until Monday to produce all documents and correspondence. She has been found in default of actioning the request by a court of law.

Enjoy the 75-itmnue video.

The whole country knows that the “modus operandi” of the Democratic Party is to lie, cheat and steal taxpayers’ funds to feather their own nests and fabricate charges against their political opponents and anyone that stands in their way.

The Democratic Party is a criminal cartel with lots of gangs operating within it, specialising in different areas. This is not the Democratic Party of the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Will the Hunter Biden pardon be overturned in court as an illegal abuse of power?

Will Joe Bide face trial, once Kash Patel “opens the books”?

Will dirty Fani Willis be held in contempt of court or found to be practising lawfare that makes Democrats proclaim a “mea culpa” and attempt to restore their credibility as a force for good?

Tune in next week for another thrilling episode of “Dirty Soap”,

Onwards!!!

