From Brave AI:

“People Against Genocide activists broke into the Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) facility in Tring, Hertfordshire, on November 2, 2026, smashing military satellite equipment and parabolic antennas with hammers.

Three members were arrested following the incident, which was timed to mark the 109th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

The group claims Ultra I&C is a key supplier to UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, and describes the factory as a “death factory” supplying Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

This was the group’s second major raid on the Tring site in 2026; a previous break-in on July 9, 2026, allegedly caused £1.3 million in damages.

While PAG asserts the destroyed terminals were destined for Israel, independent confirmation of the equipment’s specific end-use has not been provided.

The action is part of a broader wave of direct action by pro-Palestinian groups targeting UK-based defense contractors alleged to support the Israeli military.

Zero Hedge covered the attack in some depth here:

Europe Under Attack? Far-Left Sabotage UK Military Satellite Equipment Supply Chain | ZeroHedge

“Palestine Action knockoff “People Against Genocide“ apparently broke into Ultra Intelligence & Communications’ manufacturing facility in Tring, Hertfordshire.

Video shows these revolutionaries taking sledgehammers to portable satellite terminals that were in production. The Cradle says these terminals were “destined for Israel,” but there is no confirmation of that.”

“Earlier this year, Canary Mission warned that Palestine Action created a “Target Map” for its revolutionaries to target Israeli defense-linked supply chains across Europe and North America.”

(21) Canary Mission on X: “At the center of the controversy is a public “Target Map” shared online. The map reportedly identifies: • companies • suppliers • warehouses • offices • and in some cases, private addresses tied to individuals connected to targeted firms Publishing this information” / X

“Publishing this information effectively places civilians and private businesses on a political target list.”

I still do not understand why these people are not shot on sight rather than ‘arrested’.

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