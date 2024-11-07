From here:

Justice Department Moves to End Trump Cases as Second Term Approaches - Crystal Clear News

Clear Facts · The Justice Department plans to wind down two federal criminal cases against President-elect Trump as he prepares for his second term. · A 2000 memo from the Office of Legal Counsel supports the decision, citing the separation of powers doctrine. · Former Attorney General Bill Barr supports ending these cases, emphasizing respect for the voters’ decision.

Bill Barr has been quoted a lot in the article:

“Barr also mentioned that a Trump-appointed attorney general could immediately halt all federal cases brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C., and Florida. The charges in D.C. relate to Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, while those in Florida concern his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.”

“However, Trump would not have the power to stop two state cases filed in Georgia and New York. Barr expressed that local prosecutors and judges should move on from what he called the “spectacle” of prosecuting the president-elect.”

The election seems to indicate a rather large “jury vote” with Trump grabbing 5 MILLION more votes than Harris, so far, after Biden pulled in 7 MILLION more votes than Trump in the rigged 2020 election – indicating that the Democrats could not repeat 12 million fraudulent votes that they managed in 2020.

I hope that Democratic Party characters recognise the fact that had Trump not been cheated in 2020, he would be gone from politics today – instead the Democrats have him for another four years! AND his success will attract even more support from the Democratic Party voter base as people desert the extreme “woke” left wing of the party and join in the nationwide upswing in fortunes.

All the wasted time during Trump’s first term, culminating in the fake pandemic that killed millions more Americans than should have died, and all that wasted Congressional time – blocking Trump in his first term.

All that money (Harris outspent Trump by at least a factor of two, in this POTUS election).

All those “woke” policies that are about to be reversed and consigned to the dustbin of history – on immigration, extremist LGBTQ++, “net zero” and big pharma drugs during Biden’s term – that worsened the US credit standing and threatened bankruptcy – all wasted effort, time and money that the people of the US have decisively rejected,.

All the plots of the criminal cartel that is the Democratic Party FAILED. And, God willing, justice is coming.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan